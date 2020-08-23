 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pod Posse - Nothin to see here... (and more)

Pod Posse - Nothin to see here... (and more)

Podcast Pineapple

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.

Good morning!

I hope that everyone on the receiving end of this weekly email, along with their loved ones, is doing well out there. 

This week I'm off on vacation, but everything's on track so keep up the great work everyone and I'll see all y'all on the other side seven days from now. 

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

clay@madison.com

"If God wanted us to fly, He would have given us tickets." - Mel Brooks

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics