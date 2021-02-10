Pod Posse - New Shows 'n Stellar Numbers (and more)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Good morning!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Not only doing well, but thriving or at the very least staying warm. It's looking like single digit highs here in Wisconsin through the weekend and then we'll hit a nice warm patch when things creep up to the low 20s. I'm not complaining because I know where I live and this is what I signed up for, but it's still... very much... not great!
National podcasts
It's been a big week, with the latest Pennywise going out once I finish writing this email. Yesterday there was a new Ethical Life that hit the web tackling the state of marijuana legalization from a lot of really thoughtful angles. This afternoon the movie podcast guys are talking about some more awards predictions on Just to Be Nominated, and tomorrow I'm recording the final episode of the first season of Late edition Crime Beat Chronicles which will feature questions from listeners which is to say hey there if you've got any questions my email is right down there below the rest of the email :D
Feels like a nice big ol chunky week of accomplishment, but wait ... [INFOMERCIAL VOICE] ... that's not all...!!!
New regional shows!
Here are some of the most recent additions to the Lee stable of regional shows for you to check out:
"2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" from the Globe Gazette.
"Big Sky Lede" from the Helena Independent Record.
"O-A News Overtime" from the The Opelika-Auburn News.
Downloads? Downloads!
Over the past 30 days, across all the properties, are up 20% from the 30 days before that, so we're lookin good there.
Anything else?
Still up for anyone pitching true crime ideas, so fire those my way if you've got em, otherwise I got nothin else this week I don't think, other than to sign off like I always do:
If there's anything at all I can do to help, whether it's technical, conceptual, or otherwise, don't hesitate to fire off an email or ring me up and I will be of as much help as possible.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"Everything takes time. Bees have to move very fast to stay still." ― David Foster Wallace, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men