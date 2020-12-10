Pod Posse - Modifying routines (and more)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Good morning!
Hope your 2020 is wrapping up nicely enough what with just a couple of weeks left 'til the holidays kick off and then hey hey we'll be onward and upward to 2021 which can't possibly be worse or more of a hassle than the last 9 months have assuredly been for everyone.
When the whole quarantine thing kicked off back in March I remember we had one last decent scattering of snow before Winter wrapped up. Now that it's officially cooler across the board and we've already had a couple of dustings and flurries (here at least) it almost feels perfectly apt that the beginning of the end is apparently percolating like a stiff cup of coffee.
Thursday?
For those eagle-eyed readers who noticed a disturbance in the force on Tuesday, so far as their inboxes were concerned at least, we have not gone away, just changed up things a little bit to keep it fresh. Felt like as good a time as any to shuffle things up and shift the day of the newsletter deployment from Tuesdays to Thursdays so look for it there when you're looking for it.
When it comes to things being "novel" the coronavirus is undeniably BAD, but modifying established routines can be GOOD!
Things to look forward to:
Out with the crummy old 2020 and in with the shiny new 2021! Good things are on the horizon for the national "podcast network" push. I'm working on the True Crime show that will hit the web on Jan 4th, the first episode of it at least with subsequent installments coming in weekly after that. I should have a trailer of sorts worked out early next week and that will hopefully get plugged into the midroll markers you've lal been dutifully inserting to your shows.
The idea is that the national shows, which will get pushed out across all the Lee media markets, will be able to attract some national advertisement which will then be able to get spread out across all the other shows in the network as well so long as there's no conflict with local advertising efforts. So it's still a bit pie-in-the-sky but the idea's there and we've got enough runway to launch some cool stuff that will, fingers crossed, lift all boats as the tide rolls in.
Daily News Shows...?!
Here's a fairly succinct and frankly stunning lede from Nieman Labs: "Daily news podcasts make up less than 1% of all podcasts produced but account for more than 10% of the overall downloads in the United States..."
“...punching well above their weight” indeed! These numbers, from a report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, are pretty staggering in and of themselves and show a broad and more or less untapped market for a lot of publications.
We only have a couple of shows that have dabbled in such a steady stream of content, and those were spurred by the pandemic earlier this year and while they eventually slowed production after the first surge this spring the listenership numbers were fairly good for the markets they were serving.
It's not likely that a daily news show is something that would work in every market for Lee, but any publication with the population density and newsroom resources should certainly think about maybe getting one off the ground in 2021 if possible and I'm ready willing and able to help facilitate that so don't hesitate to reach out about it if you've got questions.
Keep up the great work everyone!
As always, I'm here to help in any way and I'm available via email, text, and phone (cell number has been added to the signature below) so don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, ideas, or concerns.
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
