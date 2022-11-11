Pod Posse - mid-term hangover

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Looks like the Hot off the Wire episode from early afternoon Tuesday is likely to be the top dog for that show this week, with the late Tuesday and the Wednesday episodes putting up some respectable numbers as well:

We turned around a solid extra special bonus episode of Here Weed Go all about marijuana referendums and legislation results and their implications. It came together pretty quick but I’m hoping it does some solid numbers.

And since we're talking about Here Weed Go, host Eddie Celaya is headed to a big industry conference next week and has a bunch of interviews lined up. How those come together in the edit is yet to be determined based on how it all sounds and how many guests are added or subtracted from his dance card.

What we’re looking at is an episode with selections from the interviews with Eddie on intro/outros and then afterward using versions of the unedited interviews (loaded into Omny as unlisted but publically available episodes) as a means of driving newsletter signups or hosting them on the Tucson Marijuana Guide, a recently launched marijuana-centric out-growth from Tucson.com.

For sure I am excited about Eddie’s prospective guest list that includes some big names in sports and entertainment who have tossed their hats into the ring of celebrity endorsed if not fully celebrity-owned cannabis companies, but this is also the sort of thing that functions as a working example of what we can all be doing.

Sports and political shows can find similar ways to re/purpose audio from press conferences or one-on-one interviews, even archival audio you’ve got that’s relevant. You can always capture audio from the field on your phones as voice memos and weave that in as it’s applicable. The voice memo app is a bit of a blunt instrument so far as audio quality goes but it works in a pinch (so long as you don’t try to edit with it) and it’s easy to share to somewhere else so you can slice it up.

LinkTree

Also relevant as an addition to your toolbox or a reminder that it's in your toolbox in the first place, is Linktree which is a great place to have all your relevant stuff in one place.

While I love Omny and all the great stuff we can do with that as a distribution platform, Linktree just does a better job, and with more utility, of clearly linking to a lot more places like not only your home publication but links to your profile there or specific articles you want to highlight at any given moment. I'm mentioning all this right here because I set one up for Here Weed Go yesterday and I think it turned out real nice:

What else?

Over at Streamed & Screened, we're trying to ride some of the cultural zeitgeists (can you pluralize zeitgeist?) with 'Yellowstone' actors and Black Panther chatter:

Plus we've got a guest coming up to plug their book all about the Oscars, which we'll be able to insert into all the end of year entertainment coverage, as well as early next year when the nominations are announced and the ceremony kicks off.

Also a big ol shout out to Across the Sky which wildly over-performed with their Oct. 31 episode:

And as a final note of neat stuff goin on that is an option you can all explore as it's relevant, an upcoming Across the Sky debates and ranks the best weather songs and Terry Lipshetz put together a spotify playlist loaded up with their picks that can be plugged in and linked out and all that. Just goes to show that there's no end to the ways you can add value with a little extra work.

What are the songs? Well, this is a spoiler-free zone so I'm not gonna spill any beans this week but I'll link out to it next week and we can all groove to their collaborative list.

Alaska Daily?

So, Alaska Daily is a new show that you can catch on HULU (at least that's where I've been watching it) and I cannot make up my mind about it. Set in a newsroom in Anchorage, Alaska, it stars Hillary Swank as a fish-out-of-water big-timer with a chip on her shoulder, and all the main characters are reporters. It's got this real rah rah approach to journalism that, having worked in newsrooms for a while now, is absolutely real in its essence.

That said, though, the big scoops are pretty outlandish and narratively distorted in the same way shows like 'Law & Order' are a poor representation of reality, so overall it feels like a caricature in some ways? It was created and is show-run by the same dude who directed and co-wrote Spotlight, a movie with a separate wikipedia page for its "accolades," so it's credentials check out. Basically, if you've read this far, and have seen the show please let me know what you think! Or, if you end up watching the show down the road and want someone to talk to about it, I can be your huckleberry!

The Summit

We are starting to work out some of the details of the next summit, so please please please hit us with your podcast questions and/or queries. More info coming soon about this (we don't even have a date or anything worked out yet), but

Here's the FIRST summit which you can check out at your leisure if you haven't yet:

