Pod Posse - magic markers

Markers

What I wanna talk about this time around is mid and post-roll markers.

Now, not every person receiving this email needs to hear this, maybe due to previous sponsorships that supercedes ad-markers or whatever other reasoning that trims you out of the target audience, but it applies to the vast majority so away we go:

Ad markers: These are the things that tell Omny where to plug ads. Sorry if this is Omny 101 but whenever someone interacts with an episode of your show your device, or whatever you're listening with. Is checking in with the RSS feed and downloading the latest version of your content. Each time it downloads the content it updates the ads that are plugged into those markers, so for example (a hypothetical) you could listen to an episode that came out one year ago that is loaded up with an ad for a business that opened two months ago.

So: That's established and not new. What IS new is that Omny is checking that you are plugging these markers in and you have to manually "override" a little notification that pops up when you try and send out a show that isn't tagged with a mid-roll and a post-roll marker.

A great example of all this can be found with an episode of the Across the Sky podcast, where they proactively include breaks where a marker will go.

Here's a nice time-stamped link to where you can HEARwhat I'm talking about:

Give a listen: https://overcast.fm/+5Ac6MVqvU/23:09

Basically, you should be shooting for a variation of "...we're going to take a quick break but we've got more coming up shortly...", some bed music fades in for a few seconds, and then "Aaaaand we're back..."

All of that tweaking of the audio can be done in Audacity or whatever comparable editing software you've got your hands on.

Then, when you load the episode up, you plug a marker right in there.

The "play-head" which is the skinny black arrow thing, which you move around and wherever it is when you hit the "mid roll" button, that's where the marker will go.

I'll step back a second and say that I'm here for anyone who needs help (with ad markers or with editing or with music or with literally any of this). Hit my email up and we'll work something out to get you where you need to go!

The way we've got things now, there's no 100% guarantee an ad will end up there, but there's no way an ad can get in there otherwise and getting this right in the present is way better than having to go in after the fact and find a reasonable break in a conversation to plug an ad marker in.

As with all things Omny, the "play-head" and markers and all that is pretty hard to break in any irreparable way, so mess around with the whole scenario since it's got its own feel, and if you get lost or screw something up just cancel and don't save the progress you've made.

When should you plan out these ad-breaks? Podcasts aren't network TV shows so there's no hard commercial break every 7 minutes, but somewhere in the first half of the episode when you hit the end of a conversational chunk, or you've got a solid edge you can tease that will keep folks on the hook through the "words from our sponsors."

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

