Pod Posse - let that sink in

Crystal-gazing

In December of 2022 I joined Scott Rada and Rick Kyte as a guest on their podcast, The Ethical Life, to do our best Carnac the Magnificent impressions and talk about predictions for the coming year. As per my personal interests and my role as a co-host and producer on Streamed & Screened, I tossed off what I thought was going to be a pretty easy guesstimate that "The Oscars would be boring." Little did I know how wrong I was and we were able to revisit that last month (as well as make new predictions) and I've been able to reference my profound lack of clairvoyance on the movie podcast when I've been log-rolling this most recent set of prediction episodes.

It's not a new format by any stretch, the "let's look into our crystal ball" bit of tea-leaf reading, but it was brilliantly executed by Scott and Rick in this instance and I'm more than happy to admit that in this, the famed dumping-month of Hollywood, the movie podcast is aping the idea.

It gives you an opportunity to set up a future episode towards the end of 2023 revisiting things (you know, the end of the year when easy bankable topics are more than worth their weight in gold), as well as something to reference throughout the year as it's applicable. It's the same with our Oscar Nominations prediction episode late last year which we'll be able to come back to and see how we did once the full list nominations are announced in a couple of weeks.

It's got some "listicle" vibes maybe, sure, but you'll certainly squeeze as much quality commentary (and personality) in there as you can to make it worthwhile for everyone involved, and you can build the presentation up with loads of other fun bells and whistles including visual elements or links out to places like, in our case, Gold Derby, to keep track of things.

Clearly there was no way I knew my call back in December 2022 would be so wildly off the mark, but being able to identify the absurdity of it and call back to it has been something fun to tag and I'm happy to take my lumps for as long as I need to. It also helps that it papers over my optimistically misguided guess that 'West Side Story' was going to get Best Picture.

Any which way, there's still a week or two until the prediction format loses its luster so consider giving it a go even if it's just a brief tagged on segment.

Let that sink in

Anyone on Mastodon? Or Hive? I officially have an account on post.news now and I'm wondering if anyone else has looked into that as a Twitter alternative/replacement? Will be interesting to see how (or if?) those social platforms add on any podcast-specific audio elements, or if any of them even end up building and maintaining whatever critical mass of relevance is required to make them useful, but (to continue on the 'prediction' jag) the future is unwritten.

Adobe Podcast

So, enough about resolutions and habits and all that. The most interesting bit of news that I've seen this past week was the announcement of Adobe Podcast. Fast Company referred to it as a "quietly revolutionary piece of software in the world of editing" but time will tell since there are so many competing options out there.

It's in BETA right now and I've gotten on the list so there's not much hands-on experience I can reference, other than the 'Mic Check' feature that seems to be a real good place to start if you're not sure how to get the best quality sound from whichever device you're using. That feature is out there and available as soon as you signup, so dig in and check it out.

The basic vibe I get is that Adobe Podcast is going to combine some of the best features from other products like Descript and Otter.AI, perfect (or at least tweak) them and put them in one place, hence that "quietly revolutionary" line above. The best part for some of you might be the option to edit via text, but in my experience that result in some pretty dodgy results but I'll hold off on passing judgment til I can actually get my hands dirty in the Adobe Podcast UI so watch this space for any follow ups!

Here's a 12 min video that takes you through Adobe Podcast if you wanna check it out:

The Summit

Video of the second summit:

...and the first summit is here:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

