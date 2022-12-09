Pod Posse - last year's language

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

Good morning and happiest of happy Friday wishes to each and every one of you audacious audio-nauts, microphone-jockeys, headphone heroes, and all-around pod-producing and/or appreciating persons!

Peaked out

First of all, thank you to everyone for coming out for the summit the other day!

I've got the video of the summit linked at the bottom of this email, along with the previous summit, so scroll on down and check those out.

As you all saw from the numbers that Terry highlighted, we've displayed a lot of growth since the last time we all got together, and we can see even more opportunities just over the horizon line stretching into next year.

With that momentum will come a lot more exposure, and I want to take put a spotlight on the need for creators to keep on challenging themselves within the medium.

Who is the audience?

I said on the call this past Wednesday that everyone should have in their mind the question of "If I wasn't the one making this show, would it be something I would want to listen to?" It's a broad concept to apply, admittedly, but it's the sort of thing producers of sports and news and opinion shows alike can consider and apply in equal measure.

One reason to ask the question is because podcasting is easy to start but tough to maintain. Consistently renewing your energy and investment in creating a show makes it that much easier to keep it on schedule and charged with your personality.

When we get pitched the idea of a new show, one thing we impress on the journalists is that they're committing to what could very easily be more work than they're expecting. Obviously we're not looking to dissuade anyone from making new shows, it's just that there's a reason such a small percentage of all podcast ever created are still active:

47% of podcasts produced 3 or fewer episodes.

12% of podcasts have been updated in the last 90 days.

8% of podcasts have been updated in the last 30 days.

7% of podcasts with over ten episodes have been updated over the last 30 days.

Another reason to really mull the question above is that if you're making a show you would want to be listening to, then it's all the more likely someone else would want to be listening to it too and we should constantly be aware of our audience and how we're serving them and ways we can serve them better.

Thanks to Terry's involvement we're getting better and better at identifying the ways to put embedded players in front of people and otherwise surface audio, but the goal is to have listeners get that taste and hop over to Apple or Spotify or Overcast or wherever, and smash that subscribe button so they don't have to rely on push alerts or social media posts to be reminded when new episodes drop.

That leads me a little to my next point, which is that we should always be listening to loads of other shows and looking to them for inspiration either in what you want to do or what you don't want to do.

Great artists...

The other week I talked about CityCast and how that's been a great collection of shows to help identify lots of things that are worth adapting, from the tone of the hosts to the segments to the music to the angles that are taken on the topics that they cover. It's independent news podcasts with teams of three and four people in each of the dozen or so cities producing, recording, editing and promoting new episodes every weekday.

It makes me think of The Beatles (pre-Ringo) having to grind it out in smoke-filled Hamburg nightclubs for multiple sets a night and the way that pressure cooker was a clear factor in honing their abilities.

I'm not going to belabor the metaphor here (message me direct if you want, though, and I will) but what I'm saying is that there are teachable moments that can be found in every show you listen to if you examine them from the perspective of "What is it that keeps me subscribed to this show?" because listeners are, consciously or not, thinking that same thing about your show.

Since it's the end of the year, there are SO MANY LISTS you can use to find new shows from which to "borrow" ideas:

As someone who's also out there making shows I know that the finished product rarely lives up to the actual potential you thought it could have had. It's the same with reporting news stories and any other creative endeavor.

Going forward into 2023, as we're looking to grow our audience base even further, I want to keep hitting on this notion of deeply re/considering the podcast(s) you're a part of and the ways you can make them even more into the shows you want them to be.

The Summit

Video of the second summit is here (along with notes, etc.):

...and the first summit is here:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

