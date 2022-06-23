Pod Posse - just had an apostrophe

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

The newest Streamed and Screened was top-lined with talk about the new Elvis movie, which looks to be pretty good even if Deadline's predictions put it neck and neck with box office behemoth Top Gun, and we took the opportunity to flog some relevant archival stories in the form of a true crime bonus episode, "The Night Elvis Stopped a fight in Madison, WI" and a 2014 story "Siouxlanders still remember the day Elvis came to town" reported by Bruce Miller. Both of those will get resurfaced within the article asset for the podcast, as well as plugged in as associated assets and pushed out on their own. Pretty much just pointing this out as a solid example of relatively evergreen articles drafting off of podcasts and both being able to get some added momentum.

TL;DR: Attach articles you mention n your assets and plug your podcast players into the articles you reference. For sure a case by case basis situation, but we all got where we are by using at least mostly good judgment, so I put it in your (and your editors) collectively capable hands.

*Is synergy a bad word? I know it's up there in the pantheon of easily lampooned "corporate speak" and all, but what are the other options for describing the mutual back-scratching of content-sharing? Sincerely asking since I have for sure experienced other folks cringe if I've said it out loud. As an aside, I do wonder what the SYN part of it is supposed to reference (the ...ergy part needs no explanation). Synthetic? Synonymous? Syncopation?

DAW for short. Audacity, Audition (Adobe), Garage Band (Apple), Soundtrap (Spotify), I have an old copy of Hindenburg kickin around on my computer that I use... Basically: audio editing software. There are a bunch of these products out there with varying degrees of cost and quality. I have been pretty vocal in advocating for Audacity but the reason there is that it's free. This means you don't have to jump through too many hoops to just put it on any computer you touch and get to work. This also means that there are certain things other apps do better, easier, faster, with less hassle, or just full-stop are able to do at all. For instance, Audacity is limited in the types of files you can load into it, so bookmark this converter to save time and headaches.

I'm revisiting this since it's come to my attention that if your publication has a deal with Adobe for Photoshop, it's possible that there's a registration key sitting around somewhere for Audition and it would be well worth asking around to see if that's the case if only to test it out and see what the bells and whistles sound like on there as opposed to what you've been using.

We're all crunched up against various deadlines and have any number of plates spinning at all times, but there's a lot to be gained from taking the time to experiment with new and different tools, even if the only takeaway is a better appreciation of the tool(s) we've been using and know and love.

TL;DR: Find out if you've got access to Audition where you work if you're best acquainted with Audacity, but mostly just get freaky out there messing with different applications, options and features.

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

