Pod Posse - jingle jangle

Dog Days of December

Woof! What a week it's been over here.

Between cramming multiple podcast recording sessions for a single show in order to clear the deck for the holidays, working to keep things steady with the true crime show, processing a few additional shopping-centric episodes of Pennywise, and keeping tabs on a few other new-ish show ideas that will see the curtain raise come 2023, I am BEAT.

The good news is that 1) none of the above is bad news, and 2) we are on pace to ring in 2023 looking back on a year that was roughly 500k downloads (or half a million if I wanted to make it sound even snazzier) better than the year before.

2021

2022

And with some of our best performing shows hitting a steadier stride, new shows finding their audiences, and well-performing (if middle-of-the-pack) shows already trending in the right direction, 2023 is looking like it's going to be a step up past that.

Resolving to be... Resolute

As I said, my to-do list for today is already packed like sardines for today (delicious sardines!), so I will keep it short and sweet this week, and let you off with the promise of a long list of fun new-year's resolutions next week so go ahead and start thinkin about the special things you can do to improve your show in the coming year.

You wanna find some new bed music or some tasteful sound effects? Hit up Pixabay and add a dash of royalty-free fizz to the sparkling white wine that is your soon-to-be even more spectacular show.

Wanna tweak or update the art associated with your show? Check out Canva.

Wanna get better at editing? Kick things up a notch and/or trim the amount of time you spend in your digital audio workstation (DAW) of choice with some tutorials.

But look at me over here sayin' I'd do a nice big list next week and then dippin more than a toe or two into those resolution waters today...

Have a great weekend everyone!

The Summit

Video of the second summit:

...and the first summit is here:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

"Resolve, and thou art free." ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 'Flower-de-Luce, and the Masque of Pandora'