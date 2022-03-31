Pod Posse - It is Slappening again

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

It's snowing here in Madison, Wisconsin. Again. It's snowing and it's sticking and we might get more on Saturday I've lived here for nearly 15 years and the winter's are the hardest part but they're not unbearable by any stretch. Took a few years for me (a transplant from North Carolina) to get my gear together but I mean a decent pair of boots, long underwear, a warm coat and a knit hat and you're good to go.

The thing about the winters here that hurts is this part of the year right here when you're just worn down by months of cold and wet and snow and by now you've had a few nice days where spring feels like it's about to take full control of the meteorological steering wheel, and then you get hit with full on [Twin Peaks theme] "...it is happening again..."

Anyway, what a way to wake up, but at least this primrose path of an intro led me to what I think might be the best (worst?) transition I've ever included in a Pod Posse email...

It is Slappening again

Wild week for the movie podcast, Streamed & Screened. Between the Oscars "slap heard round the world" supercharging SEO across the board and a new push to get the HTML player asset plugged inline on any and every relevant article, our numbers jumped significantly. Like, hundreds of percent significantly, with 48 hours left in the week for the never ending hot-take cycle to eat its tail on into oblivion.

It's a CMS tweak that's been working for The Ethical Life for a while and it's lifting the numbers for PennyWise, Behind the Headlines, and Utterly Moderate as well. The only caveat I'll add: These are all mostly listens on the articles/sites where the players are embedded which is not a knock on the numbers since more ears listening means more ears telling more brains to smash that subscribe button on their podcast players, which is where we want them.

The main TL;DR point here, though, (for anyone with access to the levers to do so) is this:

PLUG YOUR SHOW INTO OTHER RELEVANT ARTICLES IF YOU REASONABLY CAN.

Also

I've had a few questions about the way to layout article assets, and figured this is as good a time as any to put that in one place with the asterisk tossed alongside it that it's still a work in progress I tweak week to week (weakly?) but this for sure gets to all the major points that should be included.

See the article live here, and with highlights below, which are not cookie-cutter gospel since so much of podcasts are the uniqueness of the aesthetics, but for sure this is maybe the most elegant format I think I've settled on so far:

