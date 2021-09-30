Pod Posse - International Podcast Day (and... more!)

Podcasting for me is more or less broken up with two main mile-markers early on: Marc Maron and Serial.

Maron's comedian chat show WTF pretty much established the structure of the one on one interview style that was certainly shaggier than what you'd hear on NPR's Fresh Air, but still propulsive and personable with a host who wasn't afraid to routinely challenge his guests. Serial, an offshoot of early podcast adopter This American Life, of course established the format of the drawn out true crime expose, combining a charming and curious host with rigorously reported episodes paced out with maximum narrative efficiency.

There have been loads of evolutionary steps since then, most notably the creation of The Daily from the NY Times which, every day, took you right into the newsroom of America's paper of record. That show came along with a great concept that was well executed at a time when we were still not quite burnt out on NEWS. The day it premiered, to give some more calendar context, was the same day then-President Trump announced the nomination of Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.