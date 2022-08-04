Pod Posse - "holiday road!"

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Wanted to start by shouting out a great resource:

Today for instance, I see that there's a free webinar "Live-Conversation: Strategies For Choosing A Podcast Format" hosted by the Berkeley Advanced Media Institute (**adjusts beret**). I know we've each and every one "started" our podcasts and all, yes, but stuff like this can be chock full of helpful tidbits.

That said it CAN be a bit of a crapshoot so far as relevance goes. Professionally, I am not all that interested in the "Cryptid Poetry Slam" but... personally? Yes. I (and perhaps you) might in fact have to check that out.

I don't visit the pod.events site with a lot of regularly, but adding it to your bookmarks for a day you feel sapped for inspiration would be a good call.

Moving on! The business of the day is...

VACATION!

Let's talk vacation! I know I've covered this in the past but we've expanded the email list a bunch since then and it's still never a bad time to kick the tires on some of the more general ideas I'm going to outline below.

We're a little over two months away from vacation time going poof and resetting so I presume that more than a few of the folks on the receiving end of this email are going to be burning through whatever they've got banked up in the coming weeks. One of the reasons I am presuming that is because I am one of those folks.

I've got two weeks earmarked in the middle of September to travel back to the Carolinas and see some family and friends. What that means, though, is that the shows I'm a part of behind the scenes (or in front of them) need to be covered in some way.

I tried to pick two weeks that wouldn't effect our movie podcast (Streamed & Screened) all that much. The first week I'm gone will be interesting but nothing exceptionally buzzy that I predict could really drive listenership (nothing at all against Pearl or the final season of Atlanta), but the second week is when more headline grabbing stuff like the first Avatar movie getting a theatrical re-release and the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde hits Netflix (NC17, ooh la la!), to say nothing of the juicy hot gos surrounding Don't Worry Darling which falls under that weeks' coverage. So some sort of concession is going to need to be made those weeks, be it...

recording something ahead of time finding a way to repackage something from the archives making sure to prep the rest of the team on how best to pick up any slack I leave in my absence, or some combination of all of those

Sports shows: Y'all can obviously look a ways ahead and see scheduled games and other events so plan around those in ways that go one or more of the routes listed above.

We, Terry and myself, have made a real point of impressing the need to maintain a release schedule, and fill-in episodes are the sort of thing you should look at as an opportunity. Now, if you're the only one in the mix putting together audio content where you're at that's one thing, but if there are more than one team doing things that go into ears talk with the other folks about covering for you and you covering for them, it's a way to spread things around and highlight the other show(s) your publication is making and expose your audience to your colleagues, and vice versa.

And yeah vacation is vacation, but in the case of the movie podcast I might check in with voice memo odds and ends to add some color to episodes that are going out in my absence. And I am going to be taking a computer with me all the same in case anything blows up or needs my attention.

We all wear a lot of hats so just make certain all those bases are covered, from editing to producing to recording to promoting, and on and on.

Like I said, weeks where you're off can be a time to experiment a little with the shape and form of your content and see if anything sticks out and seems like it might be useful to continue applying going forward. New segments, new guests, new approaches to editing...

Vacations are all about resetting and I know for me one of the most valuable aspects of taking a break is that it upsets the apple cart of my established work-rhythms which sometimes blind me to new and rewarding possibilities, so on that optimistic note I'll send you all out to the surf-lapped sandy beaches or an up-north cabins or a staycation bed n breakfast (one tme a while back I took a vacation and just read books on my front porch for a week and it was fantastic) whatever it is that floats your boat!

Ha! I just realized my vacation means that I'll have to put something in place for these emails! If anyone wants to guest-write one: get at me :D

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

