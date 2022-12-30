Pod Posse - here comes Baby New Year

Ahoy!

Resolutions

The end of the year is always a rollercoaster in my experience. It's the wonderful chaos of the holidays, sure. Re/connecting with friends and family and being able to stretch out a little bit. Maybe you traveled, maybe you're sipping eggnog from a novelty Walley World cup. Then New Year's approaches and you start to feel your bank account tightening up a little thanks to the money spent on presents, and your belt starts to tighten up a little from the cookies and cocoa, and now here comes Baby New Year in their cute little diaper to accept the torch from Old Man 2022 and you get that fresh feeling. A sensation that things can start over and new and better habits can be implemented and dadgummit you're gonna stick to 'em this year! All the way past March, at the very least.

The changes I personally am looking to make are equal parts organizational as well as conceptual.

The most recent Podcast Summit was very much about impressing audio content creators with the idea that they have to stick to their release schedule, and for a lot of this year I've done a poor job of modeling that myself. Yes yes yes, interviews get rescheduled with short notice and sickness happens and red-balls occasionally bring newsrooms to unified action fighting a deadline, but it's the structure of long-term planning that I want to personally build up around all the shows I have a part in.

Ideally I should be able to look a month or two out and see what I'm going to be doing with each show I'm working on, even if it's just "March 9 - Oscars preview" or "April 26 - NFL Draft Preview" if sports are your topic. Just examples, and I've always done SOMETHING like this but it's been easy to get out of the rhythm as life and other responsibilities add up and mutate and before you know it you're off the beam.

Conceptually, that's a bit less hard to pin down, but every show we're putting out is great but can always use some work (yes, yours as well as mine). Not just technical tweaks but changing things up occasionally to keep yourself and your audience interested. Some formats, like conversational shows or interviews, are pretty sturdy and shouldn't be messed with. But the alterations that you can make could be just in the way you're considering those conversations.

Spend some time thinking about what it is that goes into the shows you like, what prep they do and the way they work the angles of their shows and lean into both their strengths as personalities as well as the strengths of the medium.

One of my favorites is the Longform Podcast.

I know I've tossed it out there before as a point of inspiration, but writers talking to other writers about their writing is just a bottomless resource of interesting approaches to digging into any subject under the sun.

With all the shows we put out there are new takes to be had on all aspects, from the foundation all the way up to the promotion and art and further on to other (figurative) bells and whistles. Although it's been said many times, many ways, just make some space to really think about what makes your show special and the parts of it that make you happiest to contribute because re/discovering that enthusiasm will come through in the finished product.

Adobe Podcast

So, enough about resolutions and habits and all that. The most interesting bit of news that I've seen this past week was the announcement of Adobe Podcast. Fast Company referred to it as a "quietly revolutionary piece of software in the world of editing" but time will tell since there are so many competing options out there.

It's in BETA right now and I've gotten on the list so there's not much hands-on experience I can reference, other than the 'Mic Check' feature that seems to be a real good place to start if you're not sure how to get the best quality sound from whichever device you're using. That feature is out there and available as soon as you signup, so dig in and check it out.

The basic vibe I get is that Adobe Podcast is going to combine some of the best features from other products like Descript and Otter.AI, perfect (or at least tweak) them and put them in one place, hence that "quietly revolutionary" line above. The best part for some of you might be the option to edit via text, but in my experience that result in some pretty dodgy results but I'll hold off on passing judgment til I can actually get my hands dirty in the Adobe Podcast UI so watch this space for any follow ups!

Here's a 12 min video that takes you through Adobe Podcast if you wanna check it out:

The Summit

Video of the second summit:

...and the first summit is here:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

