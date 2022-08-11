Pod Posse - "her diamond watch had stopped cold dead"

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Timing

Very Interesting new bit of data from Edison Research’s Share of Ear study that they tagged with the sort of headline I'm an absolute sucker for:

We get a lot of questions about when to schedule episodes to drop and my answer has always been earlier in the week, so that you've got the rest of the week, so you've got more time to promote it or tag it to relevant articles or just generally give it more room to breathe and maybe get organically discovered before the weekend comes and wipes the slate clean, and earlier in the day, so you're catching the wave of early risers with a single earbud in while they make lunches for the kids or do the morning dishes or scroll on the train to work.

Now, the note here is interesting with all seven days being spread across the slide for the microscope, and I'd love to have an hour by hour breakdown instead of broad 4-hour chunks, and I'd love to know the breakdowns between subscribers who have opted-in on podcast player apps (Apple, Spotify, etc) and embedded players, but the blunt point here is that half of the podcast listeners out there (the ones in this survey at least) are tuning out after 2pm.

Listeners: Wanted

Another nice article to check out that's a little longer in word count but offers lots of clear and helpful stuff to think about starts with the question anyone who's started a podcast has asked themselves over and over:

There's no real solid off-the-rack equation when it comes to lasting podcast success, but a quality program that gets the most out of pulling the levers laid out here will do a lot better than one that doesn't get the same push.

Lots of the bullet points at the link above are things that I've singled out in previous emails but they're the sorts of things that you can start to take for granted and let atrophy if you don't refresh and readjust your focus every now and again, myself very much included.

Even just taking a few minutes to skim this relatively tidy little rundown will likely give you a spark of inspiration on a way you could improve some aspect of your show, be it in content, focus, promotion, SEO, etc etc etc.

And don't be afraid to try on new constructs! With the Streamed & Screened show we have changed things up more than a few times to keep it fun for us and to see if there are any better ways to hook new listeners. From adding interview segments to kicking around timely listicle type content that's (hopefully) as entertaining as it is insightful.

Spotify

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

