Pod Posse - Got an idea for a show? (and... more!)

There are some "Best of the year so far" type lists starting to percolate up and this one from Vulture was a nice concise rundown with a few that were new to me (The Line, Spectacle). While The Ezra Klein Show and Decoder Ring are pretty well known quantities at this point (and outright beloved in the case of the latter), with interesting stuff worth gleaning from a columnist and deep-dive angle, don't skip The Improvement Association, the latest season from Serial Productions that really does some excellent digging into a decidedly regional story with clear national implications.
Spent some time going through a backlog of articles I had tagged to eventually get to and spotted this absolute GEM: "How To Start A Podcast, According To The Pros At NPR."
Right out the gate, more or less, we get this line: "Two essential questions they recommend thinking about: Who is this podcast for, and why are we the right people to make it?"
We've been working on some of our own new guidelines about how to start new shows and this is such a crucial element to identify early on as a foundation for everything that will come after. I'd emphatically add that you should also be thinking "Who is the audience for this show?" and "Is there a targetable market for advertising?" but those are still ideas hot on the heels priority wise of the question(s) posed by the NPR pros above.
That article links out to another one that was new to me, "It's All In Your Head: The One-Way Intimacy Of Podcast Listening" (or "6 Eminently Disprovable Rules For Roundtable Podcasting)" which is like a big Nest Step for anyone who's got the conceptual fundamentals of their show down. (Rule 6 is... "Edit. Edit ruthlessly. I mean, with no discernible ruth. At all. None. Think the last 10 minutes of Harold and Maude. Is how ruthless.")
Also, I mentioned some stuff about the Apple podcast app last week, so here's a solid explainer from Lifehacker for anyone who's had issues with the Apple podcast app these past couple of months. Personally, I use Overcast, but Apple's still the biggest dog in the yard so far as podcasting goes.
You should check out pixabay for music you can use to freshen up your show. Only caveat is to make sure you're crediting the artist(s) if that's specifically outlined in the licenses.
