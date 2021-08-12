Pod Posse - Got an idea for a show? (and... more!)

Got an idea for a show?

Spent some time going through a backlog of articles I had tagged to eventually get to and spotted this absolute GEM: "How To Start A Podcast, According To The Pros At NPR."

Right out the gate, more or less, we get this line: "Two essential questions they recommend thinking about: Who is this podcast for, and why are we the right people to make it?"

We've been working on some of our own new guidelines about how to start new shows and this is such a crucial element to identify early on as a foundation for everything that will come after. I'd emphatically add that you should also be thinking "Who is the audience for this show?" and "Is there a targetable market for advertising?" but those are still ideas hot on the heels priority wise of the question(s) posed by the NPR pros above.