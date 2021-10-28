Pod Posse - "Good news, Boppers..." (and... more!)

Ahoy!

Happy Halloween to those who observe as well as to those who might be (understandably!) just in it for the candy. Far from committed to the idea of really going all in on dressing up for the holiday, the only costume I've consistently reached for in these past ten or so years is a Baseball Furies jersey from the movie The Warriors (Can you dig it?). This is also the jersey I wear whenever I go to a baseball game since, growing up in a state that didn't have a pro team, I'm fairly agnostic in my sports fandom but certifiably zealous in my movie fandom.