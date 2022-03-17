Pod Posse - Good Morning!

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Currently trying to wrangle a handful of things over here and stay on top of some projects releasing early next month, so this is gonna be a short one.

Did it help that any of my "Cmon Chris ya gotta get up!" alarms didn't go off this AM? It did not! Haven't overslept in a comical Home Alone way like this in years which is a blessing I suppose, but oopsies come for us all eventually and hey hey hello hi here I am as bright eyed and bushy tailed as I can be all things considered.

Would suggest heading back to last week's email which was all about co-promotion and encourage any and all intermingling between your show(s) and any others out there either within your region be they podcasts or terrestrial radio or local TV shows. Literally any platform with an established audience that you can either get onto as a means of self-promotion or have him/her/they/them on as a guest (so long as it's appropriate for your show and provides a benefit to your listeners)... any of those sorts of scenarios you should be seeking out if you can.

Since I'm here, I'll beat the drum again for newsletters and tagging any new episode(s) to relevant email newsletters heading out from your home-publication.

Alright: Back to the grind stone on this end :D

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself." ― Henry David Thoreau, Walden