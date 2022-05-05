Pod Posse - "...go see a star war"

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

First up: I refreshed the list of recipients heading into this week's missive so Hello There to anyone getting this for the first time and I hop you enjoy these weekly emails about audio content fired off from the desk of Chris Lay, the Podcast Operations Manager for Lee. My contact info is down below if you've got any questions or just wanna say hi!

Secondly: A belated May the 4th to those jedi among us who celebrate. I'm a bit of a lapsed padawan myself, with my main stance being that George Lucas should finally hand over an original print of that first Star War to the National Film Registry. I know it's never gonna happen, but it really is wild he's so passionate about tweaking the first three films each time they get re-released

As someone with a degree in the library sciences and a previous gig as an archivist at the Wisconsin State Journal, I can't help but find the various fan-made projects to "de-specialize" the original trilogy are fascinating.

But I'm not here to highlight my nerd credentials (I may or may not own a bootleg Blu-ray of the Holiday Special), so let's get on with the email.

Facebook podcasts

Facebook is wrapping up its foray into hosting podcasts, which is fine by me I suppose. A tip of the hat to Scott Rada, co-host of The Ethical Life, who tipped me off to this.

I had toyed with the service a little bit, and it was not all that easy to access and navigate, plus honestly I don't really use Facebook all that much these days so I have a tough time really wrapping my head around the ways more consistent users of the site would have been interacting with the audio that was getting loaded up and passed around.

I will say that the function it offered whereby you could excise a chunk of whatever podcast and share that snippet to your Facebook friends, could have been interesting if the service overall had been more successful. Sharing podcasts is hard! And I mean how cool would it have been to get feedback on what segments were being shared? Very cool! But... t'was not to be.

In general, this feels like another example of the "pivot to video" debacle (on a smaller scale sure, but still) that Facebook triggered a while back and makes me think twice or even a third time about spending time and energy adapting anything to their platform, but I digress.

If you've had different experiences with it or can offer any additional insight into ways we could better promote stuff on Facebook I am all ears, but for now the best way to get audio out there on social platforms is via Headliner clips and links to the show...

Headliner

Which, I mean, that's my cue to mention that Headliner is a great free/cheap service and you should be using it if you're not already :)

Look at those lovely subtitles on one of the clips promoting the Arizona Daily Star's new 'pot-cast' Here Weed Go!!

Those curious among you can see it in action here: https://make.headliner.app/download/c98146c6-5faa-4cdc-a2a9-598b0f6152b2

Numbers

In other news you can use: We're sittin pretty with our numbers across the organization so hey hey keep up the great work everyone! We're still out there improving the ways shows are plugged into article assets and promoted on social platforms, so I can only expect that the upward trends will continue.

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"We Don't Build Services to Make Money, We Make Money To Build Services." ― Mark Zuckerberg