Pod Posse - Gimlet Academy (and... more!)

I am thinking a little bit about "summer jams" these days. Old fashioned BBQ songs you'd find on a party mix. My knee-jerk fave is probably "Summertime" by the Fresh Prince aka Will Smith (and Jazzy Jeff, naturally) with its smooth Kool & the Gang sample.
Summer also means lots of folks taking off for some well earned R&R vacation which feels like it's that much more necessary given the past year and a half. I was on a call with someone the other day who said (paraphrasing, here) "My inbox is just a lot emptier right now and I am fine with that..." so I'm sorry to break what I hope is a similar easy going email inbox run you may be having, but I promise to keep it short and to the point and only give some exceptionally painless homework here which basically boil down to: listening to a podcast that's about two hours long front to back.
Early last year, right before everyone went into full quarantine mode, I plugged Gimlet Academy, a podcast about podcasts. Spotify had just bought up the network, home to Reply All, StartUp, Heavyweight, and the dearly departed Mystery Show and was making some then-increasingly big moves into the medium we all know and love and the new "Academy" functioned as a pretty cool crash course in how to make your own show at best but at worst it was a peek behind the curtain at how the pros conceive, produce, and promote their projects.
So, one and a half years later, with so so so much having happened since (including some well-documented drama at Gimlet) and a much larger base of Pod Posse recipients, I'll toss this back into the hopper as a great investment of your time driving or flying to wherever you're going, or heck while you're just doing the dishes or folding laundry.
Here's what I wrote last March:
Gimlet Academy
If you've been following the world of podcasting recently you might already know that Spotify has been making some big purchases intended to chip away at Apple's marketplace dominance, notably by spending $230 million last year to acquire the podcast network Gimlet. The earliest fruits of this partnership can be seen in their new show, Gimlet Academy.
Spotify's thinking, so far as I can tell, is ... "Hey if we're going to make a run at Apple, we need to get more podcasts on our network... and we want them to be good podcasts, so here's a 5-episode series with loads of helpful tips and tricks on ways to make your shows better, from people who know what they're talking about."
The whole series runs just over two hours collectively, so it's definitely a crash course, but the return on investment could potentially be pretty high if it makes you think differently about the show you're working on.
TL;DR - Spend a couple hours with Gimlet Academy and it might make your show better. Certainly can't hurt.
Hindenburg Podcasting Conference
As promised, here are a few of the sessions from the AirShip One Podcasting Conference that went down the other week.
What used to work no longer works. How to avoid podcast format pitfalls and how to increase your likelihood of success.
A fundamental challenge of audio storytelling is that writing for the ear is very different from writing for the eye. Try to read a newspaper article out loud for your partner and see how long they stay focused.
In-depth planning helps you build a successful podcast brand. A concrete description of how to build a thriving brand with a laugh and a smile - no joke.
The most comprehensive wisdom available on podcast audiences, where to find new listeners and how audience-driven podcasts have the best chance for success.
These videos, and loads more, are hosted on the Hindenburg facebook group so join up over there if that's your bag. Otherwise, for those who might be anti-facebook for whatever reason, I ripped the video and loaded it up on YouTube unlisted-like for everyone's enrichment so pretty please don't go snitching on me after you make with the clicking on the links above.
HEADLINER
I've caped up for this thing a bunch in the past as long-time readers will know, but if you're not in there trying it out, definitely dive in! Not sure how intensely you're working with your social media teams where you're at but giving them a tiny sliver of a chunk of audio from your show that's in video form to post out on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook is a tremendous tool that makes everyone's life that much easier.
The site can take a teensy bit of getting used to but once you've got your sea-legs over there it's a wildly useful tool to have in your podcast promotion utility belt.
TRANSCRIPTS(?)
Still not sure about this, tbh, but it's maybe something I'm going to start testing out with some older shows, specifically evergreen ones, and see if it's worth spreading like wildfire across the board to everyone else.
Pretty simple in its execution: Load the audio up to a site like Otter or SoundTrap (see below for more on that last site) and it can generate a transcript that you can turn into an article asset at worst and at best use to actually edit the audio itself in those apps. Obviously it's FAR from perfect so you'll have to go in and do some minor/major copyediting but lots of shows aren't pushing their episodes out as article assets so that might be a great way to get into that for sure.
SoundTrap
One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.
Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.
SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.
Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.
So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
