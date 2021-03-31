Pod Posse - Gearing UP (and more)

I don't know anything about this brand, this specific model, or this seller so attach however large a grain of salt you want to this whole thing, but it seeeEEEeeems like a decent deal and a low cost upgrade is never a bad look for anyone to take a swing at.

And if you're set with what you've got going at present or aren't feeling the cut of this thing's jib then more power to ya!

SoundTrap

One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.

Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.

SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.