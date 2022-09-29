Pod Posse - garbage day

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning!

Back at it again (though not at Krispy Kreme, sadly)!

Still playing catchup on a few stray things, trying to shift priorities on the fly between bigger projects that were on the back burner while I was away and the daily drip drip drip of the usual small things that just chip away at the finite number of hours in the day.

One of those smaller things was doing a quick edit on the latest Here Weed Go podcast out of Arizona:

The questions Eddie was asking were getting echoed out and feeding back, so he recorded the questions again separately and I chopped em up and swapped em out as needed. It was a bit more work than usual, but nothin that ate up a whole day or anything. The biggest benefit I thought, though, was that the questions, when re-recorded, got tighter in their delivery than the ones in the original audio. Now, this is potentially unnecessary additional work and as such I am not advocating for it with any real passion, but I think the final product ended up being even better than if there had been no echo in the first place.

Garbage Day

I'm a big fan of Garbage Day, a newsletter run by Ryan Broderick that covers internet culture.

Fun(?) fact: I'm listening to the sanitation workers roll down our street right now as I type the phrase "Garbage Day."

Broderick spent years in the trenches at Buzzfeed and he's got bylines all over the place. The latest GD missive led off with some interesting podcast stuff that was really striking from a big-picture angle and it's worth checking out if you wanna go down some weird rabbit holes, both podcast-related and otherwise.

The main takeaway for me was that podcasting is possibly past whatever high watermark you wanna scratch onto the door-frame and the wave is rolling back. There are two articles worth checking out that were linked in there, even if I for sure do not agree with the overall sentiment as it applies to what we're doing:

I think the industry as a whole is a bit starved for The Next Big Show like Serial was and Marc Maron before that. I think the latest identifiable epochal trend which goes back a couple of years is certain celebrities getting into the game and finding that they have a real aptitude for the medium. Think Smartless, Office Ladies, and the ever-expanding Armchair Expert universe.

Un-fun fact: Smartless tickets were in the triple digits when their live show came through our town and they still sold it out regardless. Bonkers.

It's of course comforting to know that we're in the news business first and every top podcast chart is front-loaded with shows like Up Next and The Daily and Today, Explained etc etc etc, so we're in a different bucket so far as quality content, but regardless it's an interesting time to be in audio for sure.

As an aside: Even Serial, though, seems to be going through a bit of a tarnishing of its legacy with the release of Adnan Sayed last week putting some well-meaning critics of the show in the spotlight, most notably the show Undisclosed, but that's another rant for another day perhaps.

Any which way, big time food for though as the summer is winding down.

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"Back at it again at the Krispy Kreme."