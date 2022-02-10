Pod Posse - "Formatting"

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Going to get right into it today with a quick rundown of how I plug things into article assets using the latest episode of Streamed and Screened.

Step no. 0: Check and see if there isn't an article asset already in the CMS, since some of them get picked up from the RSS feeds already in place, and if it IS there then use that as the foundation to build on, swap out any irrelevant formatting/copy from the podcast description -> article asset conversion*, and now you're ready to roll.

First, make sure you've got the embeddable HTML players loaded up from Omny:

Where to find the episode HTML code in Omny:

Where to find the playlist HTML code in Omny:

The playlist will be something you only have to load up once (if you haven't already) and then just search for it and use that same HTML asset for every article.

Episode embed goes at, or very much towards, the top of the article:

Playlist embed goes at the bottom:

If you didn't click the link above to see the finished product here's a couple quick screenshots of how the players line up once they're plugged in:

*worth tossing out there that treating the podcast description, as written in Omny, like the first draft of the article asset is a great approach from the jump.

