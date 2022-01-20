Pod Posse - FaceCasts? PodBook?

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Facebook Podcasts
I promised this a while back so apologies that it took a tick or two for me to get to it, but "get to it" I have!
This week we're talking about Facebook integration, which we are exploring and will possibly be rolling out to folks but I wanted to put it all in one place early on even if it's just to get my own thoughts out there with screenshots to back them up.
So, Facebook Podcasts is of course a thing and it's pretty much just like any other place where you'd listen to podcasts, which is to say you plug your RSS feed in there and it should auto-update every time you drop a new episode.
The difference is that with Facebook Podcasts your show will be attached to a PAGE and in this case the best and most beneficial situation will be to associate the show with your respective publication's official page. For examples here I'm going to be using PennyWise, but the interface should be the same for everyone who's accessing the back-end of their Facebook page.
First up, here's where to find the RSS feed for the PLAYLIST (it has to be the PLAYLIST since that's what you're adding shows to)
BEFORE YOU GO FURTHER, THOUGH...
Check the program settings to make sure the email in there is yours since that is the address Facebook will send a verification email to and you don't wanna have to be bouncing around Slack or wherever trying to track down whoever the verification code gets sent to if you skip this step (and the email in there is not yours already, obviously).
SO, change the email there *if you need to* and hit SAVE before you go any further (you can change it back afterwards if you need to).
The PODCASTS section is right there in the left column of the Maintenance section of the Page admin area:
The next steps are pretty self explanatory, but here are some process screenshots just to be thorough:
Now, one thing to be aware of is that podcasts on Facebook aren't going to show up on the desktop version of the site. So to see them you'll have to check them out on your page via the Facebook Mobile app:
I do not know why, but that's just how it goes and Zuck makes the rules if you wanna play in their sandbox, I guess.
I am still working on how things will look and feel for the user-end of the experience, if this will result in a marked bump in numbers, and what if any maintenance will be required if/when we implement this broadly, but at the very least this could be a great way to develop an audience and get eyes/ears pointed at your show.
I'll have more info soon but for now just flag this email for future reference or reach out to me direct with questions or interest in testing this out on your site's official Facebook page
