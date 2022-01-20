Pod Posse - FaceCasts? PodBook?

Check the program settings to make sure the email in there is yours since that is the address Facebook will send a verification email to and you don't wanna have to be bouncing around Slack or wherever trying to track down whoever the verification code gets sent to if you skip this step (and the email in there is not yours already, obviously).

SO, change the email there *if you need to* and hit SAVE before you go any further (you can change it back afterwards if you need to).

The PODCASTS section is right there in the left column of the Maintenance section of the Page admin area:

The next steps are pretty self explanatory, but here are some process screenshots just to be thorough:

Now, one thing to be aware of is that podcasts on Facebook aren't going to show up on the desktop version of the site. So to see them you'll have to check them out on your page via the Facebook Mobile app:

I do not know why, but that's just how it goes and Zuck makes the rules if you wanna play in their sandbox, I guess.