Pod Posse - Facebook 4 Podcasts (and... more!)

October!
Facebook Podcasts
Woke up, rolled out of bed, (dragged a comb across my head), logged in to Omny and was alerted to a new feature wherein we can set up pages for our podcasts, and now my whole day is upended.
I had heard about this a while back but never really got any more info after so now we're going to be out here getting our sea legs with this new place to promote our shows (YAY!) but has some intense terms that I want to parse before we do anything rash (BOOOO?).
Discovering new shows as a listener, and surfacing your shows as a creator, have been the biggest problems with podcasts for a lot of reasons mostly because it's hard to really get a taste of (much less subscribe, and much much less fall in love with) a show after only a short clip and even the getting the clip in front of potential new ears is a big lift. Netflix knows what you like and serves up content tailored to you (specifically YOU) based on the profile it's built, but there isn't much of that for podcasts yet which is a bummer. Sadly there is no come-out-of-nowhere Squid Game type rise for any single podcast so far, at least not in any big broader podcast ecosystem, but I'm sure it's on the way.
Furthermore: I think podcasting is the sort of medium that, without big names with their own social media footprint, spreads best organically for better or worse. Yes this means longer runways for success are needed, particularly because the barrier for entry is so permeable, but on the other hand what success you do have guarantees a more steadfast following going forward however far into the future.
Social Promos
All this Facebook talk, to say nothing about Mark Zuckerbergs's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week, brings me to the topic of pushing your shows out on social media.
What are the ways you're getting your show out there?
Presumably you have some personal social media accounts that have gotten some traction and you're sharing links to episodes and all that, but have you thought about leveraging any other social media resources? A local Reddit page perhaps or a sports message board maybe, depending on the topics you're wading into on your respective (and respectable!) show(s)? Are you following up with guests (if you have them) to see if they shared and appropriately tagged their appearance and all that?
For real, sharing anything that has the Omny link in there works! For sure share the article link if you're embedding the media players in them, but also feel free to post the link to the specific episodes and/or the dedicated page in Omny.
Flogging your own content, at least for me, has always felt a little awkward, but there really aren't many better ways to get the word out. When it comes to something as granular as making sure that your episodes are getting some push from your publication, much of the legwork comes down to you the creator.
I've preached on this before but Headliner is a great way to grab snippets and push 'em out there in a way that works well for Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
It's free and worth checking out!
Signal 2 Noise
"How to get great audio for podcast interviews -- There’s more to podcasting than knowing your topic"
On the one hand... I know I've linked to technical listicle type roundups in the past, but on the other hand... I will also link out to more in the months/years to come so why not plug one today that's worth putting your peepers on.
Online Events?
Online Events!
I spotted a nifty list of online podcasting/audio related events the other day that's worth sharing if anyone wants to expand their horizons.
Some are paid, but many are free, and it's constantly updated so give it a bookmark and check in occasionally to see if anything jumps out as worth your time (I see you, 4th Canadian Podcast Awards!).
