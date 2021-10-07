Pod Posse - Facebook 4 Podcasts (and... more!)

Discovering new shows as a listener, and surfacing your shows as a creator, have been the biggest problems with podcasts for a lot of reasons mostly because it's hard to really get a taste of (much less subscribe, and much much less fall in love with) a show after only a short clip and even the getting the clip in front of potential new ears is a big lift. Netflix knows what you like and serves up content tailored to you (specifically YOU) based on the profile it's built, but there isn't much of that for podcasts yet which is a bummer. Sadly there is no come-out-of-nowhere Squid Game type rise for any single podcast so far, at least not in any big broader podcast ecosystem, but I'm sure it's on the way.