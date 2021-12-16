Pod Posse - End of the year roundup (and... more!)

Device types

Apple phones are the dominant here. Not a ton I think we can extrapolate worth putting a big red spotlight on, but I had to know it so now you have to know it too.

Apps and Platforms

Alright so it might not look like it's a big deal taking up just 4% of that pie chart, but Spotify listenership more than tripled compared to last year, which might be due to a few things: Older podcasts got their listener base built up before Spotify made its big push into the marketplace? Spotify's growing stable of walled off content (Rogan, Gimlet, Call Her Daddy, etc) is drawing folks in and they're migrating listening habits there? Something in the special sauce of their discoverability algorithms? Something else? All the above? Whatever it is, it's working. Even if they're still just chucking rocks at the industry leaders it's something to take note of from an industry standpoint.

Downloads over time