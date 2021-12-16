Pod Posse - End of the year roundup (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Quick little roundup of some rough numbers comin at ya just to give an idea of the state of the past year, which was a pretty good one.
Grand total of 971,914 clip downloads during period of the past 12 months, an improvement over the numbers from last year.
Playback destinations
Embedded players are amazing and drive listenership and you can plug them into articles as HTML assets and just all around they're wonderful! That said, it's worth acknowledging the gorilla in the theater (sitting wherever he wants) and point out that dedicated podcast players are the home for the majority of our numbers. "Listens" are "listens" no matter where they happen so keep on plugging those embedded players into the CMS as often as you can, but driving folks towards smashing that subscribe button is where the growth is going to happen.
Device types
Apple phones are the dominant here. Not a ton I think we can extrapolate worth putting a big red spotlight on, but I had to know it so now you have to know it too.
Apps and Platforms
Alright so it might not look like it's a big deal taking up just 4% of that pie chart, but Spotify listenership more than tripled compared to last year, which might be due to a few things: Older podcasts got their listener base built up before Spotify made its big push into the marketplace? Spotify's growing stable of walled off content (Rogan, Gimlet, Call Her Daddy, etc) is drawing folks in and they're migrating listening habits there? Something in the special sauce of their discoverability algorithms? Something else? All the above? Whatever it is, it's working. Even if they're still just chucking rocks at the industry leaders it's something to take note of from an industry standpoint.
Downloads over time
Here's what it looks like, with that weird dip in July maybe jumping out at you, but it was there last year as well so I think we can chalk it up to folks going on vacation (both inside of Lee as well as on the other end of the headphones out there in the world) or a lull in seasonal sports coverage which drives a lot of numbers. Any which way, here ya go:
Anything else?
