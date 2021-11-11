Pod Posse - Eleven Eleven (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
While I am now solidly working with audio production/management/curation/etc, I started out working in the archives at the Wisconsin State Journal, right there on the editorial floor. Over the past couple of years we've shuffled desks and office locations around and after a month or two of sporadic visits from my now well-established home-office, I am finally feeling like I have sort of gotten settled in at a new desk. Still needs some creature comforts and a couple more calls to building maintenance to get the cubicle to some sort of ideal status, but I'd say I'm pretty far over whatever hump there could be and I gotta say: It does feel really nice to be back there even if it's just a couple days a week at most.
When I was in the archives I would end up having to occasionally wander around under the massive printing press looking for recent issues for one reason or another and it really was a great feeling to be so close to that machine that churned out the daily newspaper of record which is not far from spitting distance to being 200 years old (172 years old is close enough to say that, right??).
So, getting resettled for the most part in a new desk back in the same building where journalists are out there chasing down leads and reporting the nitty gritty stuff that makes a community function, I was pretty primed to get this bit of info from the Pew Research Center:
Digital Platform Preferences...
One way to slice the info, as reported by PodNews, is that "...more Americans are getting their news from podcasts. It’s the only digital platform to be in growth, says the data..." but as the lowest item on the list, by a wide margin of percentage points (and only showing a single digit upward shift over the past year), that's arguably a simplified version of the news. Understandably PodNews is going to hone in on and put a spotlight on the brightest spot that pertains to their focus, but at the end of the day hey a win is a win and honestly it's something that my personal news consumption reflects:
Nationally speaking, I spend waaaaaay more time listening to podcast produced by the New York Times, the Washington Post, Slate, Vox, NPR, etc etc etc than I spend reading content from their sites. That said, how reflective am I, a cis white college educated male in the 35-44 age demographic, of any perceived uptick in the national podcast usage trends?
Again this is a bit of a weird example since I am working in the field of podcasting and as such possibly represent an outlier of an outlier, but it nonetheless highlights the fact that well-produced content from trusted sources is going to find a home in folks ears.
