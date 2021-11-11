Pod Posse - Eleven Eleven (and... more!)

Ahoy!

Happy Eleven Eleven! No idea if that's a thing to even celebrate since it's so dang arbitrary and not even something that happens all that seldom (every year is no biggie, right?), but hey you find reasons to get excited where you can I guess, yeah?

While I am now solidly working with audio production/management/curation/etc, I started out working in the archives at the Wisconsin State Journal, right there on the editorial floor. Over the past couple of years we've shuffled desks and office locations around and after a month or two of sporadic visits from my now well-established home-office, I am finally feeling like I have sort of gotten settled in at a new desk. Still needs some creature comforts and a couple more calls to building maintenance to get the cubicle to some sort of ideal status, but I'd say I'm pretty far over whatever hump there could be and I gotta say: It does feel really nice to be back there even if it's just a couple days a week at most.