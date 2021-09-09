Pod Posse - Divina Podcast Commedia (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Divina Podcast Commedia
Not to get too lofty here, but there's a really cool project I learned about yesterday called 100 Days of Dante. "Presented" by Baylor University, it's basically a big decentralized book club dedicated to exploring the "literary, theological and spiritual significance" of Dante's massive centuries-old epic poem, The Divine Comedy.
I've never read any of the three volumes that make up this monumental doorstopper of Italian literature and hey three cantos a week should be easy enough to get through even with whatever added contextual readings I will no doubt need to consume alongside each poem so I can actually understand what I'm reading.
Where does this end up being interesting and worthy of shouting out in this here internal email? Well, they've got a newsletter they use to alert participants to their tri-weekly video and (wait for it) podcast episodes hosted by professors/scholars/academics/big-brained book-learned smartypants!
Obviously reading Dante in this fashion and adding the ancillary A/V resources is not for everyone, but newsrooms are FULL of folks who are some of the most politically/socially/culturally/etc knowledgeable and connected people in any given community and as such are capable of providing the same sort of insight to [gestures broadly] news that someone versed in 14th century is able to give to Dante's masterwork.
Signal 2 Noise
Like I said, it is indeed a big broad concept day here at Pod Posse HQ, but I'll plug in a comparatively quick and direct link worth checking out:
"How to get great audio for podcast interviews -- There’s more to podcasting than knowing your topic"
On the one hand... I know I've linked to technical listicle type roundups in the past, but on the other hand... I will also link out to more in the months/years to come so why not plug one today that's worth putin your peepers on.
Online Events?
Online Events!
I spotted a nifty list of online podcasting/audio related events the other day that's worth sharing if anyone wants to expand their horizons.
Some are paid, but many are free, and it's constantly updated so give it a bookmark and check in occasionally to see if anything jumps out as worth your time (I see you, 4th Canadian Podcast Awards!).
