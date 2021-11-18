Pod Posse - Crime Beat Chronicles (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Crime Beat Chronicles
The latest season of Late Edition Crime Beat Chronicles is out and bouncing around the internet on pod players of choice, if you wanna check it out:
https://omny.fm/shows/late-edition-crime-beat-chronicles/chapter-1-small-town-angel-septic-the-roanoke-time
Titled Septic, it's a series that ran in The Roanoke Times back in 2018. At the center of the story is a missing child whose body turns up in his family's septic tank, a clearly tragic and heartbreaking event, but over the series Roanoke Times journalists Jacob Demmitt and Robby Korth do an exceptional job adjusting the focus to zoom in and out on aspects of the story to reveal not only the ways that this small town Blue Ridge Mountain community failed one of their own, but chip away at the role social media played, explore the stigma attached to drug addiction, and even wrestle with the ways their own publication originally handled aspects of the story. They do all this while never losing sight of the humans at the center of the story, treating every side with empathy and open mindedness.
The production, which includes audio sourced from interviews and subsequent trials, as well as original music, is a fantastic example of how something like this can and should sound. So, please give it a listen and pass it along to your colleagues. I'll be sharing it across Lee publications early next week as an article asset so it'll be getting out there far and wide soon enough, but enjoy this semi-early look at the first episode.
Something I really like about this series in particular is that it's not true-crime in a traditional sense. The mother is put on trial, but the crimes in play ultimately serve as a springboard to paint a fascinating picture of the community, its history, courts, and police, the ways people within communicate in person and via social media, and what role the news plays in shaping the narratives around events (for better... or worse). As much as I like the idea of "crime' and the lurid elements that word connotes, the thing that I think listeners react to most about the genre is the window it gives into communities other than the ones they live in.
We've got a handful of stories lined up to explore following this "season" but we're always looking for more to take a deeper dive into and give a larger platform, so don't hesitate to contact me with any ideas you've got and we'll get you on the docket if we think they'll work.
