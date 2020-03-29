Pod Posse - Coronavirus/COVID-19 (and more)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Good morning!
I hope that everyone on the receiving end of this weekly email, along with their loved ones, is doing well out there.
As always, I'm here to help in any way and I'm available via email, text, and phone (cell number has been added to the signature below) so don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, ideas, or concerns.
Coronavirus/COVID-19
An article caught my eye on twitter yesterday (from Women's Wear Daily of all places): Coronavirus Causes Dip in Podcast Listening. Axios summed it up nicely enough (and even included an optimistic quote from Mike Pesca).
I checked our organization-wide numbers and (very roughly speaking) while we're down 20% for the past two weeks, we're up 20% for the month. Chunks of both of those percentages could be attributed to this and that, so I'll keep out of the tall grass, but just wanted to say that I think we're still looking pretty good in the big picture.
That said, and this might be obvious, just about everything Coronavirus/COVID-19-related has done some absolutely gangbuster numbers across the board
A few interesting approaches have been The Pantagraph and The Herald & Review which have started daily hyper-local posts detailing various levels of effects the virus is having on their communities. These were both two dormant news-focused shows which hit the ground running, delivering a pretty valuable service to their listenership.
Some other clear illustrations of readers and listeners being rabid for news on the topic include Above the Fold by The Independent Record (which is also a decent example of SEO in action)...
Center Stage...
and Front Page among a handful of others.
These Coronavirus/COVID-19 shows are like a divining rod for dedicated podcast listeners in your area.
Obviously the Coronavirus/COVID-19 is going to leave an untold and lasting mark on the world as well as the cultural and media landscape, BUT one thing we can do is leverage these jolts in download numbers (mostly from players embedded in article assets) and try to get anyone hearing the show for the first time to subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or Stitcher or... wherever, so once the dust settles you'll have a significantly bigger base of the community actively listening to the show.
TL;DR - Coronavirus/COVID-19 content is doing exceptionally well for some markets. Aaaaand... I really can't stress enough that now is the time to push for anyone hearing the sound of your voice to subscribe to the show so we retain them once things are back to "normal."
Additions from Berkshire Hathaway
Hello to the all the content creators who we're adding to the fold! I'm excited to start working with all of you!
I'm going to be spending the next few weeks getting all the new shows transitioned over to Omny, so look for an email from Tim Kelley or Jeff Carney or heck maybe even from myself. It might have even shown up already, but if it hasn't don't worry we'll get it sorted out soon.
Survey
Your weekly reminder that I'd love if you could fill out this quick survey right here so we can have a better idea of who's using what in their production workflow so we can better assist with what your needs are.
AudioBlocks
And as I've mentioned a handful of times before, there are some royalty-free music options available to you through Audioblocks if you want them so just reach out to me if you want and I'll get you the login info.
Anyway, that's it for this week. If there's anything at all I can do to help, whether it's technical, conceptual, or otherwise, don't hesitate to fire off an email or ring me up and I will be of as much help as possible.
With any luck next week I'll have some more examples of tips and tricks worth sharing as well as any big wins that will possibly be scalable across the whole organization.
