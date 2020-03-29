Pod Posse - Coronavirus/COVID-19 (and more)

and Front Page among a handful of others.

These Coronavirus/COVID-19 shows are like a divining rod for dedicated podcast listeners in your area.

Obviously the Coronavirus/COVID-19 is going to leave an untold and lasting mark on the world as well as the cultural and media landscape, BUT one thing we can do is leverage these jolts in download numbers (mostly from players embedded in article assets) and try to get anyone hearing the show for the first time to subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or Stitcher or... wherever, so once the dust settles you'll have a significantly bigger base of the community actively listening to the show.

TL;DR - Coronavirus/COVID-19 content is doing exceptionally well for some markets. Aaaaand... I really can't stress enough that now is the time to push for anyone hearing the sound of your voice to subscribe to the show so we retain them once things are back to "normal."

Additions from Berkshire Hathaway

Hello to the all the content creators who we're adding to the fold! I'm excited to start working with all of you!