Pod Posse - "Connectedness..."

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Hope everyone's doing well out there!

Feels like I am busy with a bunch of loose threads right now (national podcasts, new regional shows, some more Facebook integrations, etc), that I don't know if it's the kind of thing that would result in a coherent email for the day...

So... I'll add another verse to the song I have sung a few times before round these here parts, which is to say always be thinking about the listener and being conscious of to what degree you're making a product geared to that person or persons (those people?). AND... at the same time be clear that you're making a show that YOU would want to listen to if you weren't the person who was in fact making it.

These aren't mutually exclusive things, but we're all more than capable of keeping more than a few ideas and concepts bouncing around in our heads, so I'll leave it to you folks to put those plates to spinning or just give em another good flick of the wrist to keep em goin.

The extremely popular show Radiolab is going through a changing of the guard with Jad Abumrad passing the torch and aside from This American Life I can't think of a longer running show that's been as bright a beacon for curious folks exploring and researching interesting ideas/stories/profiles of all kinds and then reformatting them for a radio audience.

We don't have many shows doing anything on the level of production intensive work that goes into those shows, but the restlessness and dedication to weird investigative rabbit holes is what we as journalists are built for and even if you tweak your approach to the audio format and angle it a little bit more towards reaching that ineffable end point of scratching an itch... I mean, I am rambling a little here but I think you get what I mean.

Listeners come to podcast to connect, even to the most staid hosts. I've never met NYT The Daily podcast host Michael Barbaro in person for instance but even though I know next to nothing about his personal life I feel like I do, despite the fact that his whole role (along with the team working with him) is to facilitate the communication of other journalists. He's got the newsroom-insider connections to create a conduit through which the listener benefits and, fascinatingly as such, ends up with all this residual connectedness to the listener by way of being the constant.

I could go on, and maybe in the process turn the word "connectedness" into a mushy mental gruel for everyone, but I will save you all (and myself) from that crime against linguistics.

The major takeaway here, for you as creators, should be to lean on your journalistic instincts, your natural curiosity, your years of experience and your network of connections (sorry!) be the focus no matter what your beat or the focus of your show.

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

"Do stuff. be clenched, curious. Not waiting for inspiration's shove or society's kiss on your forehead. Pay attention. It's all about paying attention. attention is vitality. It connects you with others. It makes you eager. stay eager." ― Susan Sontag