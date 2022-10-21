Pod Posse - CityCast-ing a big net

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

I’ve written about CityCast a few times in the past, but there’s a new addition to their stable launching in my very own backyard so let’s revisit their model.

If you weren’t around for previous missives, CityCast is an organization that provides all sorts of framework and support needed to install and maintain daily news podcasts in smaller regional markets that don’t have established audio-news competitors. They opened with Denver and Chicago, but their current stable includes those plus Houston, Salt Lake, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Boise, DC, Philly, Portland, and Madison, with new shows in the planning stages for Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Columbus, Omaha, and “Research Triangle, NC”.

Their local teams are super small with a two producers, a host, and some sort of email newsletter staff. In Madison’s case they partnered with an established daily news email newsletter, Madison Minutes. The newsletter functions as promotion for the shows, a sort of "show notes" aspect in that it’s where all the links, info overflow, and visual elements live. The tone of the newsletters is also worth noting since they uniformly have a playful tone and incorporate emojis and memes and other goofy bits of personable flair.

I’ve advocated for using email newsletters in the past and think that’s still a fantastic way to get the word out about what you’re putting out there so for sure see about hitching your podcast to whatever email situation your publication’s got goin on if you haven’t already.

The content from each of the CityCast shows is left to the hosts and producers in those markets, so they all have their own flavor. Interview subjects range all over the place to include local artists, authors, journalists, politicians, cultural event organizers, etc etc.

Their advertising model seems to have a comfy balance between national and local, with hosts reading the copy regularly.

CityCast is really the only company I know of doing something like this on such a coast-to-coast scale, and while the overall situation is owned by Graham Holdings (former owner of The Washington Post and Newsweek) and thus the new venture is able to flex with a lot of financial runway.

...and now for something completely different!

Obviously no idea what's goin on over here other than what it says on the tin, but I mean a show I'd never heard of got in front of me so the novelty of a cassette-only episode, which in and of itself reinforces a branding move, seems to be well worth the investment. I mean, regardless of where it's from or what the topic is, "Podcast Releases Limited Edition Episode on only 50 Cassettes" tells you exactly who their demo is at the very least, even if it's easily argued that a limited run cassette-only podcast is not, by any stretch of the definition, a podcast. But I digress.

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

