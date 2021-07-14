Pod Posse - City Cast expand (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
City Cast
I mentioned City Cast back in March as something to keep an eye on and it looks like they are expanding which I think is great news all around for the regional audio-news ecosystem. City Cast for those new to this newsletter or who might have missed it the first time around, is "...a network of one-of-a-kind, daily local news podcasts in cities around the country, accompanied by a daily email newsletter that keeps you in the know about what’s happening in your community."
City Cast was started by David Plotz, who you might know as one of the co-hosts of Slate Political Gabfest podcast or maybe from Atlas Obscura, but any which way the guy's got extensive cred in the audio content landscape and I'm pretty excited to see how this will end up growing over the next months and years.
Their first moves were into Chicago and Denver, but earlier this week it was announced that their next steps were to launch in Houston, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Nashville, TN, Oakland, CA, Pittsburgh, PA, Salt Lake City, UT, Boise, ID, and (most notable to a few folks reading this here email) Omaha, NE.
News shows, especially daily ones, are a tough nut to crack since they eat up time and require a real specific mix of personality, reliability, production, and just overall tightness. Add to that the fact that they're starting from next to no real brand recognition for City Cast and it's honestly a great sign that they're growing and doing so just a handful of months after their initial programs. The upside to all that work though is a hyper specific audience, geographically speaking, that can be marketed to.
My big takeaway for all things City Cast is that you should for sure check out their shows and get a good feel for the shape, size, color, and structure of their products and hoover up those influences for your own shows as much as you're able.
Music!
You should check out pixabay for music you can use to freshen up your show. Only caveat is to make sure you're crediting the artist(s) if that's specifically outlined in the licenses.
Gimlet Academy
Early last year, right before everyone went into full quarantine mode, I plugged Gimlet Academy, a podcast about podcasts. Spotify had just bought up the network, home to Reply All, StartUp, Heavyweight, and the dearly departed Mystery Show and was making some then-increasingly big moves into the medium we all know and love and the new "Academy" functioned as a pretty cool crash course in how to make your own show at best but at worst it was a peek behind the curtain at how the pros conceive, produce, and promote their projects.
So, one and a half years later, with so so so much having happened since (including some well-documented drama at Gimlet) and a much larger base of Pod Posse recipients, I'll toss this back into the hopper as a great investment of your time driving or flying to wherever you're going, or heck while you're just doing the dishes or folding laundry.
Gimlet Academy
If you've been following the world of podcasting recently you might already know that Spotify has been making some big purchases intended to chip away at Apple's marketplace dominance, notably by spending $230 million last year to acquire the podcast network Gimlet. The earliest fruits of this partnership can be seen in their new show, Gimlet Academy.
Spotify's thinking, so far as I can tell, is ... "Hey if we're going to make a run at Apple, we need to get more podcasts on our network... and we want them to be good podcasts, so here's a 5-episode series with loads of helpful tips and tricks on ways to make your shows better, from people who know what they're talking about."
The whole series runs just over two hours collectively, so it's definitely a crash course, but the return on investment could potentially be pretty high if it makes you think differently about the show you're working on.
TL;DR - Spend a couple hours with Gimlet Academy and it might make your show better. Certainly can't hurt.
Hindenburg Podcasting Conference
As promised, here are a few of the sessions from the AirShip One Podcasting Conference that went down the other week.
What used to work no longer works. How to avoid podcast format pitfalls and how to increase your likelihood of success.
A fundamental challenge of audio storytelling is that writing for the ear is very different from writing for the eye. Try to read a newspaper article out loud for your partner and see how long they stay focused.
In-depth planning helps you build a successful podcast brand. A concrete description of how to build a thriving brand with a laugh and a smile - no joke.
The most comprehensive wisdom available on podcast audiences, where to find new listeners and how audience-driven podcasts have the best chance for success.
These videos, and loads more, are hosted on the Hindenburg facebook group so join up over there if that's your bag.
