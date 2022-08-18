Pod Posse - castle of POD

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

You'd think that after two or whatever years of weekly emails I would have hit the wall a few times and run out of things to talk about, but there's always something to pass along!

This week it's a new editing option called...

PODCASTLE

Shout out to all the portmanteau lovers among you!

I've talked a bunch in the past about Soundtrap as a decent resource for editing audio in your browser, but my advocation has always come with some heavy caveats. With Podcastle there are still a few caveats but the user-experience is MUCH cleaner by comparison. And their Blog is pretty useful just in and of itself if you wanna poke around.

To get it out of the way before we get much further: The caveat is that this is a subscription service so you've gotta plop down a little money to have full access to the resources they offer. Not a BIG caveat, but I'm still dabbling with it and can't say for absolute certain if the "magic dust" option is worth your hard-earned money, but at the very least it seems like something you should kick the tires on and take for a test drive.

The example I've got in here are .wav files from episode 72 of Pennywise. It's only 11 minutes of audio give or take, but the hefty .wav files loaded up fast and clean and WAY faster than they have previously for me when I was testing out Soundtrap.

You can see some of the audio tweaking options here:

Maybe I need another cup of coffee, but I can't help imagining some tiny version of the General from those goofy car insurance commercials somewhere inside my computer waving a saber and yelling "THRESHOLD! RATIO! ATTACK! RELEASE!" during this "magic dust" process. Yeah, it's gotta be the coffee, right?

There's a pretty solid transcription widget in there to check out if you ever want to convert your podcasts to a full-on article. Not sure about the limitations so far as length and wordcount before you max out the freemium levels, but it was super-fast and you cans see even at a glance that the copy came out pretty clean.

You get three shots at testing out the leveling, dusting, silence-removing, etc etc before you bump up against the limit:

You've got loads of rights-free music and sound effects options at your fingertips, with thousands more behind the paywall:

There wasn't much audible difference to my ears but here's a visual comparison between the original track (top) and the leveled and magic dusted track from Podcastle (bottom).

There's a nifty way to share the audio you're working on as well:

I added some bed music and a sound effect, both of which got some fading in tweaked just a touch, cut out a stray noise from the guest, and manually adjusted the volume levels of the tracks. Far from perfect and still needs some finessing but a decent result from 20mins of messing with the site.

Aaaaaand, here's the link for you to hear it: Pennywise_072 (Podcastle)

Take this PODCASTLE thing for a spin, and lemme know what y'all think!

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"My castle is very different from what I planned, but I would not alter it..." ― Louisa May Alcott, Little Women