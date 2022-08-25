Pod Posse - castle of POD pt2

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Did any of you dear readers end up dipping a portmanteau in the warm and wadeable waters over at Podcastle since last week? I'm still dabbling with it but it's more and more promising as a way to edit multi-track audio.

One of the biggest obstacles to better podcasts is some decent editing software in the hands of someone with the time and energy and know-how to use it to improve the way something sounds. Whether you're using Audacity or Audition or Podcastle or Hindenburg or whatever other option you've got on hand (the Wikipedia entry for "digital audio workstation" has a much longer list), the simple truth is that we can all be spending more time adjusting audio after the recording sessions are over.

The ethic that I've always applied to editing for what its worth is that anything that will take the listener's focus away from the content should be excised if it's possible to do so without exacerbating the problems. Examples would be UMs and UHs and any other vocal tics.

Mouth sounds or audible breaths, long pauses, speakers talking over each other, all these can be distracting to the points being made and possibly result in someone turning off the show entirely.

Would this be the copy-editing equivalent of deleting every "really" from a draft? Maybe! The point is: be it articles or video or podcasts, they all get a few thoughtful goings over and at the very least a few aesthetic adjustments before they head out the door.

I love the way that podcasting can be considerably looser in form and structure and the way that it's personality driven, but there are still so many small adjustments you can make that will improve the way something sounds or the way someone comes across.

A while back I edited a show where a specialist in a field was being introduced and they rambled and paused and, as a listener, it was hard to think of them as being all that knowledgeable, but spending an hour trimming it up and isolating the most coherent strain of conversation made a massive difference. The end result might not have been a night and day comparison but it was still a remarkable improvement and I'd like to think their ideas and statements were much effectively received.

And the show will end up shorter which is an added bonus. Not that podcasts can't be long, in fact some of the most popular ones push two or three hours, but I have literally (audibly?) cut 20% off a show's runtime in the past just by excising pauses and stammers and repetitions and the like. I dunno if the difference between a 20 minute show and a 25 minute show is a deal breaker for the average listener but the former is going to be a better product.

I don't want to say it's thankless work, but it's the sort of thing where when it's done well you can't tell it's been done at all, right?

As hosts and producers we want to sound as curious and interested and informed as possible, and we want the same for our guests. A lot of that can be done in pre-production with emails explaining expectations and lines of inquiry, but you're still gonna need to head into the editing room and spend some time cutting fat and shaping the conversation as best you're able.

"When it comes to age, the podcasting audience is strongest right in so many advertisers' sweet spot: 18-44 year-olds."

