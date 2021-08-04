Pod Posse - By any other name...? (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
A worm (no longer?) in the Apple
Looks like a strange set of buggy little hiccups in the Apple Podcast app ("...an issue that prevents automatic downloads for new episodes from completing in the background") have been resolved with the latest iOS rollout.
I am not certain just exactly how much this has affected the analytics we use since they're one layer-ish removed being aggregated via Omny, but any which way I crunch the numbers (on the back of a very small envelope next to my morning coffee) listeners/subscribers were being undercounted and thus anything resembling a more accurate count will be an overall increase in the our numbers.
I'll be keeping an eye on this as it develops.
A podcast by any other name...?
I've been thinking about podcast names lately ever since it was casually suggested that I take another look at the title of our nationally-focused movie podcast Just to be Nominated which I produce (and co-host with Iowa-based journalists Jared McNett and Bruce Miller).
The show started as a bi-weekly prediction/preview of the Academy Awards in 2020, but in the months after that with the pandemic keeping folks home and theaters closed we spent some time in the wilderness trying to re-tool until we settled on a weekly structure to hype new releases, pitch recommendations, and hash out news.
The idea of re-branding with a new name/logo comes with some problems, obviously, the main and most immediate of which being confusion for current listeners. The upside though would be a more accurate presentation of the program since, while we're still very concerned with all things awards season, we're a considerably different show than we started out as when we settled on Just to be Nominated as the name.
The other issue is if we choose to change the name/branding we're back to the brainstorm drawing board. Also worth highlighting that there will be loads of concerns so far as making sure links don't get broken due to related/resultant HTML tweaks.
As far as titles go, Just to be Nominated (as in "...it's an honor just to be nominated"), is maybe too subtle and doesn't do us any favors when it comes to SEO. I mean, not for nothing, but the most listened-to show coming out of all the Lee publications is The Best Podcast in Baseball which might not tell you exactly what it's going to be about, but the Cardinal-red art picks up the slack and clarifies things thoroughly enough.
TL;DR: All this is to say that overhauling something like the name of a show isn't off the table for anyone in the event that it's been on your mind BUT if you do want to do anything like that be certain it will improve the show so far as forward facing conceptual clarity and/or get more leverage from SEO and if anyone wants to talk about this or other aspects of your show, my contact info is down below :D
Further reading on pod-menclature? SURE!
Here are a couple of insightful (and quick!) reads about ways to approach naming and re-naming a show that I stumbled onto recently:
Music!
You should check out pixabay for music you can use to freshen up your show. Only caveat is to make sure you're crediting the artist(s) if that's specifically outlined in the licenses.
