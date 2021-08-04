Pod Posse - By any other name...? (and... more!)

I'll be keeping an eye on this as it develops.

A podcast by any other name...?

I've been thinking about podcast names lately ever since it was casually suggested that I take another look at the title of our nationally-focused movie podcast Just to be Nominated which I produce (and co-host with Iowa-based journalists Jared McNett and Bruce Miller).

The show started as a bi-weekly prediction/preview of the Academy Awards in 2020, but in the months after that with the pandemic keeping folks home and theaters closed we spent some time in the wilderness trying to re-tool until we settled on a weekly structure to hype new releases, pitch recommendations, and hash out news.

The idea of re-branding with a new name/logo comes with some problems, obviously, the main and most immediate of which being confusion for current listeners. The upside though would be a more accurate presentation of the program since, while we're still very concerned with all things awards season, we're a considerably different show than we started out as when we settled on Just to be Nominated as the name.