Pod Posse - Breaking it DOWN (and... more!)

So, taking my own advice, I've been tweaking some of the structural elements of the movie/entertainment podcast Just to be Nominated that we put out and figured it might be worth both exploring some of that here for everyone as well as just for my own benefit of putting thoughts etc down on the page.
The show started as a chat type thing leading into the 2020 Awards Season, and then once the glow faded from Oscars gold going to PARASITE we retooled to do a roundtable pitching our personal top fives based on some topical theme (Summer blockbusters, Father's Day, Horror/Halloween, Christmas, etc). It was fun but felt like it was getting stale and a lot of the same "topical" frames were coming back down the calendar so we struck on breaking the show into three components:
1) New Release Recommendations
Get this out at the top which we presume would be the main reason folks were clicking on the show in the first place. What's streaming, what's in theaters, add some context to them and a little editorializing on the edges maybe.
2) Staff picks
This is where the Top-Five section moved to but instead of top five, it's just the one recommendation. Example: Today we're looking at the 20th anniversary of the FAST & FURIOUS franchise as well as looking forward to the new film, so we're picking an off the beaten path movie you'd love if you love street racing/heist/family-centric/bro-hug movies.
3) News / Etc
This is where we put all the most recent stuff, like if a trailer dropped that's worth mentioning or if Tarantino made some comment about retiring or if a release date has been pushed or... i dunno, whatever's buzzy and is an itch we think would be worth scratching. The end of this section is a little tag where we toss out and answer a question we set up like "Tarantino says lots of filmmakers final films are their worst and that's why he's hanging it up after his tenth movie... so what IS the worst final film by a famous filmmaker?"
Then we sign off and mention whatever we're working on and all the requisite share/like/review/subscribe/etc stuff as well as tease the next episode if there's anything worth teasing.
This "chunking" of the show breaks things up and, even better, we can get really into the nitty gritty by plugging mid-roll markers between each segment which now has lovely little segues you can edit around.
We're still working out a lot of the kinks, but for sure I would recommend everyone take some time and really think about the ways you're structuring your shows and if segmenting them like this would make your show better and more focused and overall a better product.
Hindenburg Podcasting Conference
As promised, here are a few of the sessions from the AirShip One Podcasting Conference that went down the other week.
What used to work no longer works. How to avoid podcast format pitfalls and how to increase your likelihood of success.
A fundamental challenge of audio storytelling is that writing for the ear is very different from writing for the eye. Try to read a newspaper article out loud for your partner and see how long they stay focused.
In-depth planning helps you build a successful podcast brand. A concrete description of how to build a thriving brand with a laugh and a smile - no joke.
The most comprehensive wisdom available on podcast audiences, where to find new listeners and how audience-driven podcasts have the best chance for success.
These videos, and loads more, are hosted on the Hindenburg facebook group so join up over there if that's your bag. Otherwise, for those who might be anti-facebook for whatever reason, I ripped the video and loaded it up on YouTube unlisted-like for everyone's enrichment so pretty please don't go snitching on me after you make with the clicking on the links above.
HEADLINER
I've caped up for this thing a bunch in the past as long-time readers will know, but if you're not in there trying it out, definitely dive in! Not sure how intensely you're working with your social media teams where you're at but giving them a tiny sliver of a chunk of audio from your show that's in video form to post out on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook is a tremendous tool that makes everyone's life that much easier.
The site can take a teensy bit of getting used to but once you've got your sea-legs over there it's a wildly useful tool to have in your podcast promotion utility belt.
TRANSCRIPTS(?)
Still not sure about this, tbh, but it's maybe something I'm going to start testing out with some older shows, specifically evergreen ones, and see if it's worth spreading like wildfire across the board to everyone else.
Pretty simple in its execution: Load the audio up to a site like Otter or SoundTrap (see below for more on that last site) and it can generate a transcript that you can turn into an article asset at worst and at best use to actually edit the audio itself in those apps. Obviously it's FAR from perfect so you'll have to go in and do some minor/major copyediting but lots of shows aren't pushing their episodes out as article assets so that might be a great way to get into that for sure.
SoundTrap
One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.
Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.
SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.
Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.
So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!
