Pod Posse - "Bowling Alone"

I've talked about the CityCast podcast network a few times over the past couple years, but an offhanded conversation the other day got me thinking again about them.

CityCast if you're unaware is a company founded by David Plotz formerly of Slate and Atlas Obscura and still one of the voices you'd hear on Slate's Political Gabfest program. The company was started, and here I will oversimplify broadly, to put sort of daily region-focused news and culture shows into mid-to-large-ish-sized cities that don't have anything like that already.

The rollout-started last year in Chicago and Denver which are not mid-sized by any means but provided relatively off-the-beaten-path locations with media landscapes big enough to anchor the early stages of the growth that has expanded to Houston, Salt Lake, and Pittsburg. These most recent additions are in various stages of development, but there's already a handful of other cites that have been announced so presumably things are still coming along behind the scenes.

From an advertising standpoint it's pretty interesting. I remember listening to an early episode of the Chicago program for example, and they were advertising a bowling alley. What's more comfy and neighborhoody than a bowling alley? There's a somewhat famous book that's 20 years old now titled Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community (based on an essay from 1995 you can check out here if you want) that paints bowling alleys (right there in the title) as the former wellspring of civic engagement and civility in general. What I am saying is: Even the ads, despite the fact that I don't live in Chicago, seemed to be built in such a way to make the show feel uniquely LOCAL.

The thing that is really worth identifying with the way that the most recent shows have been curating and developing their listener base, which is by way of Newsletters. Houston's podcast, for instance, has been in development for a while now and has yet to release episode one but the work-daily newsletter (here's the missive from this morning) is tight and punchy and has a clear sense of tone which presumably will fit right in with the vibe of the show once it inevitably launches.

The TL;DR here, which I've tossed out there previously but is worth hitting once again, would be attach podcast mentions to whatever the newsletters are at your newspaper. It's a relatively easy way to reach even more folks out there.

"People divorced from community, occupation, and association are first and foremost among the supporters of extremism" ― Robert D. Putnam, Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community