Pod Posse - bi-weekly

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Bi-Weekly.

What an awful word. I looked it up just now:

Every two-weeks? Twice a week? Just zero clarity there on what you're possibly trying to communicate here when you use this word.

I've always thought of bi-weekly as meaning "every two weeks" and as such I prefer to use "twice-weekly" to indicate the alternative (in the comparably rare situation when such clarity is required), but who am I to argue with Messrs. Merriam and Mr. Webster.

The convoluted concept of bi-weekly is on my radar right now since we've got a couple of every-other-week shows that we're working towards turning into weekly shows over the next few weeks, the benefits of which are relatively clear:

More episodes, at a regular clip, means more opportunities for promotion. Also, it bluntly means more opportunities for ad-placements and/or co-promotion (more on this shortly). The run-time of a weekly versus a bi-weekly is expected to be shorter, which will increase the likelihood of listeners getting all the way to the end of the episode, as well as the likelihood that they hit play in the first place since the time-investment is visibly lower.

This won't apply to everyone necessarily, but the production schedule doesn't have to change all that much if you're able to structure the show into two halves and record it all in one go, splitting the results into two episodes with their own intros and outros.

Doing an interview? Pitch it to the subject as being broken up on the back-end and conduct it thusly. A good example is Mike Pesca's recent interview with political speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum on The Gist that was divided into parts ONE and TWO. The end result is increased clarity and an opportunity to compartmentalize and re-package the concepts you want to highlight for the listener.

Co-Promotion!

I mentioned up above that I was going to talk more about this and here I am on the very cusp of clearing my throat.

We're dabbling in doing some co-promotion with the national-targeted shows and I wanted to show the Omny mechanics that we're applying.

The test case was tacking a promo for Streamed & Screened to the front of latest episode of PennyWise, which you can check out right here:

The process here was to record the S&S promo and load it into the PennyWise program as a clip, marking it "unlisted" and then adding it to the PennyWise episode in the "Edit Audio" section.

There are a handful of ways we can mess with this, mainly involving the application of either promos for shows in general ("Listen to the podcast Streamed and Screened!") and specific episodes ("This week on the podcast Streamed and Screened we're talking about...") but since we're still pretty early in the process of testing this stuff out there's no solid consensus... yet.

The applications are pretty interesting beyond just promoting podcasts though, since we could feasibly be promoting upcoming special sections, features, or packages in print and digital publications or subscription drives. Any which way, keep your eyes on this email newsletter (the one you're reading right now) for additional updates.

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"I wish I had an answer to that because I'm tired of answering that question." ― Yogi Berra