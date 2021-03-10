Pod Posse - [Barenaked Ladies Voice] It's been...! (and more)

Good morning!

I'm not sure how everyone else is marking the exact moment that we all realized things were going to change thanks to the coronavirus, but for me it was exactly 365 days ago with the one-two punch of news alerts about the NBA suspending the rest of their season and Tom Hank and Rita Wilson testing positive. I was working as a scorekeeper for a bar trivia gig and the host ended things by saying "I think we'll be back next week...?" and sure enough that was the last quiz gig there and actually the place we were at has since gone dark and will not be reopening in the after-times whenever they officially get here. That weekend I scoured grocery store aisles for canned goods... and the following Monday was the first day I worked from home.