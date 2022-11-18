Pod Posse - 'baby's all grown up'

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

It has been a busy busy week over here in my not-quite-a-cubicle home-office studio.

Vegas, baby... VEGAS!

First, but maybe not foremost, is the Here Weed Go podcast. It's a show that's based in Tucson but many things in the fast-growing legal cannabis industry that are regional also have national implications (and vice-versa), so host Eddie Celaya has spent the week reporting from Vegas.

I'm still working through the audio he's gotten, but the first episode landed yesterday and if you ever wanted to know what it sounds like when a pigeon goes after a mic, then today is your day.

With so many interviews in the can to be processed, our plan is to make one episode with the highlights from the whole thing, strung together with in-studio interjections from Eddie, and then put the (mostly) unedited interview audio up as "unlisted" episodes that will have a home on Tucson.com's cannabis site, Tucson Marijuana Guide and be used to promote the Here Weed Go newsletter.

It's ambitious, but the opportunity feels unique with an established (though growing) podcast-specific newsletter already out there, and a dedicated in-house website that doesn't have a ton of same churn and is itself in need of some promotion.

Only time will tell if this triple-dipping synergy attempt will turn into a boost to page-views, newsletter signups, and episode downloads, so keep your eyes peeled for upcoming pod-posse postings that will hail it as a success worth emulating or a teachable moment.

Lots of action happening these past few days over in the world of Streamed & Screened, with a new episode featuring interviews with the author/showrunner (Taffy Brodesser-Akner) and cast (Lizzy Caplan + Adam Brody) of HULU's new series 'Fleishman is in Trouble.'

It's unlikely that it'll do the same numbers as the 'Yellowstone' episode die last week ('Yellowstone' stars Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille talk season 5, plus 'Black Panther' predictions), but that was some lightning in a bottle I don't think we'll nail down the same way again soon.

We did record an interview yesterday with Bruce Davis, former executive director of the Academy Awards and author of the recent book, 'The Academy and the Award,' and I'm working today on cutting that down for release next week but it's a pretty great conversation that was a perfect pairing of interviewer and interviewee and it'll be the sort of evergreen audio we can share out every year when the nominations are announced and then again as part of the lead-up to the ceremony itself.

Bruce Miller gets lots of junket-type interviews as part of his entertainment beat, but this particular subject was one I just knew would be a good match for him and for the show so I reached out to the press contact at the publisher and it got set up pretty quick and painlessly. Not patting myself on the back here, or (even more embarrassing) attempting to straight-facedly explain to this recipient-list of media professionals how to set up interviews, I'm putting it out there simply as encouragement to connect with any guest who fits the purview of your show and get em on the line. Take some big swings!

Also on the docket are new episodes of Behind the Headlines and Pennywise, and we're knee-deep in production for the next episode of Crime Beat as well, which got an introductory preview earlier this week:

The Summit

The next Summit it scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, so please please please hit us with your podcast questions and/or queries.

Let us know if you didn't get the email yesterday from Terry Lipshetz, and we'll get you on the invite list ASAP!

Here's the FIRST summit which you can check out at your leisure if you haven't yet:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

"Nothing can take the sting off the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other golden statues." ― Billy Crystal