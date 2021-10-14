Pod Posse - And now, some NUMBERS (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
And now, some NUMBERS
1,559,896
That's the number of clips that have been downloaded, across all of our podcasts, since we started using Omny as our platform of choice for distribution.
It's been a while since I took a big look at our numbers here, and I've got a call scheduled later today to hash out some of the ins and outs with data analytics folks, so I figured I'd wade a ways into the depths and see if the water's nice.
First, let's talk about “downloads” and why I put that word in quotes. Here, and everywhere else I will reference it, “downloads” refers to listens via streaming the audio as well as direct downloads of the MP3, which is to say if they listen to it on the player embedded in any article asset, linked from social media, the Omny page itself, or their podcast player of choice (mine is Overcast but most folks use the Apple).
97,512
That's the number of downloads from the past 30 days, which Omny says is an improvement of 14% over the 30 days before that.
Speaking of podcast players versus embeds...
83,517
This is how many of the 97,512 downloads (85%) were consumed via having subscribed to the RSS feed of XYZ show and listened on tier podcast player of choice.
12,097
This is how many of the 97,512 downloads (12%) were consumed from a player embedded on websites.
I am presuming that part of the disparity between those two is evidence of the system working since the goal is to drive listeners to subscribe to the RSS feed so: Someone listening to the embedded episode in an article says to themselves "That was great!" and smashes that subscribe button.
Where do the other ~3% of listens come from?
643: Direct on the Omny.fm site
379: Apple Podcasts web player
341: MP3 file directly (incl. third-party apps/websites)
334: Google Podcasts web player
163: Spotify web podcast player
48,852
Another big number worth mentioning: Estimated Uniques.
This is sort of a rough sketch of the size of the audience. It's about half the number of downloads (see above) because you figure lots of our shows, and most notably some of the most popular ones, are weekly. So a decent chunk of the (estimated) individuals represented by that number are listening to 2 or 3 or more episodes over a 30 day period which, again, is the system working as it is supposed to since we're all about generating a passionate and committed listener base.
