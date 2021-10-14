 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pod Posse - And now, some NUMBERS (and... more!)
0 Comments

Pod Posse - And now, some NUMBERS (and... more!)

  • 0
Podcast Pineapple

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.

Ahoy!

 

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Hope everyone's doing well out there!

I've got not a lot to ramble on about this morning, personally speaking, but I do have this collection of bird songs recorded in Wisconsin that I have been enjoying, so here's that:

Wisconsin Song Birds by John D. Curnow

And now, some NUMBERS

1,559,896

That's the number of clips that have been downloaded, across all of our podcasts, since we started using Omny as our platform of choice for distribution.

It's been a while since I took a big look at our numbers here, and I've got a call scheduled later today to hash out some of the ins and outs with data analytics folks, so I figured I'd wade a ways into the depths and see if the water's nice.

First, let's talk about “downloads” and why I put that word in quotes. Here, and everywhere else I will reference it, “downloads” refers to listens via streaming the audio as well as direct downloads of the MP3, which is to say if they listen to it on the player embedded in any article asset, linked from social media, the Omny page itself, or their podcast player of choice (mine is Overcast but most folks use the Apple).

97,512

That's the number of downloads from the past 30 days, which Omny says is an improvement of 14% over the 30 days before that.

downloads.png

Speaking of podcast players versus embeds...

83,517

This is how many of the 97,512 downloads (85%) were consumed via having subscribed to the RSS feed of XYZ show and listened on tier podcast player of choice.

12,097

This is how many of the 97,512 downloads (12%) were consumed from a player embedded on websites.

I am presuming that part of the disparity between those two is evidence of the system working since the goal is to drive listeners to subscribe to the RSS feed so: Someone listening to the embedded episode in an article says to themselves "That was great!" and smashes that subscribe button.

Where do the other ~3% of listens come from?

643: Direct on the Omny.fm site

379: Apple Podcasts web player

341: MP3 file directly (incl. third-party apps/websites)

334: Google Podcasts web player

163: Spotify web podcast player

destinations.png

48,852

Another big number worth mentioning: Estimated Uniques.

This is sort of a rough sketch of the size of the audience. It's about half the number of downloads (see above) because you figure lots of our shows, and most notably some of the most popular ones, are weekly. So a decent chunk of the (estimated) individuals represented by that number are listening to 2 or 3 or more episodes over a 30 day period which, again, is the system working as it is supposed to since we're all about generating a passionate and committed listener base.

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

chris.lay@lee.net

"To make Michael Myers frightening, I had him walk like a man, not a monster." - John Carpenter

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather plays a key role in helping solve crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics