Pod Posse - An asset to the team (and... more!)

TRANSCRIPTS(?)

Still not sure about this, tbh, but it's maybe something I'm going to start testing out with some older shows, specifically evergreen ones, and see if it's worth spreading like wildfire across the board to everyone else.

Pretty simple in its execution: Load the audio up to a site like Otter or SoundTrap (see below for more on that last site) and it can generate a transcript that you can turn into an article asset at worst and at best use to actually edit the audio itself in those apps. Obviously it's FAR from perfect so you'll have to go in and do some minor/major copyediting but lots of shows aren't pushing their episodes out as article assets so that might be a great way to get into that for sure.