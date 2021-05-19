Pod Posse - AirShip One Podcasting Conference (and... more!)

Good morning!

Feels like things are actually starting to get back to normal-ish in my neck of the woods, or whatever the closest approximation to that would be given all the circumstances. Went to a restaurant last night, the first day it had been reopened since it shut down back in March of last year, and sat at the bar chewing the fat with the bartenders. It was like things hadn't changed at all other than the staff were wearing masks and the place was a little less full than I remembered it being but otherwise the rust seemed to flake off those gears as the machine revved back up after over a year of downtime.