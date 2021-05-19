Pod Posse - AirShip One Podcasting Conference (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Good morning!
Good morning, pod posse pardners! Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Feels like things are actually starting to get back to normal-ish in my neck of the woods, or whatever the closest approximation to that would be given all the circumstances. Went to a restaurant last night, the first day it had been reopened since it shut down back in March of last year, and sat at the bar chewing the fat with the bartenders. It was like things hadn't changed at all other than the staff were wearing masks and the place was a little less full than I remembered it being but otherwise the rust seemed to flake off those gears as the machine revved back up after over a year of downtime.
Obviously we're not entirely done with this colossal bummer of a pandemic, but the fact that we're able to start doing things we used to with only the barest minimum fears for negative impacts to the surrounding community is finally starting to set in and it feels real nice to say the least.
Hindenburg Podcasting Conference
Tuesday, May 25th the AirShip One Podcasting Conference will be taking place and it looks like it could be chock full of real chewy info and insight, and (best of all?!) for anyone interested it is FREE so long as you sign up ASAP and ["...but that's not all!" voice] ... they throw in 40% off Hindenburg promo codes for attendees!
I'm a major proponent of Hindenburg as audio editing software, as you may know, so this is for sure a major win across the board for anyone who's interested in getting some new insights on ways to effectively make and promote your content.
Standout sessions worth dropping in on include:
Creating a Unique Identity for Your Podcast with Royalty-Free Music, Are You Powerfully Prepared To Build a Successful Podcast Brand?, and The Audience Is In Control ("...the current state of the audience for podcasting, where to find new audience, and how to think about an audience-driven podcast to give yourself the best chance for success.")
I will for sure be sitting in on all the sessions and will pass along any specifically targeted notes etc I have but it really is a solid opportunity if you've got the time to register and get in on it directly.
That link again to register? HERE IT IS :D
HEADLINER
I've caped up for this thing a bunch in the past as long-time readers will know, but if you're not in there trying it out, definitely dive in! Not sure how intensely you're working with your social media teams where you're at but giving them a tiny sliver of a chunk of audio from your show that's in video form to post out on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook is a tremendous tool that makes everyone's life that much easier.
The site can take a teensy bit of getting used to but once you've got your sea-legs over there it's a wildly useful tool to have in your podcast promotion utility belt.
TRANSCRIPTS(?)
Still not sure about this, tbh, but it's maybe something I'm going to start testing out with some older shows, specifically evergreen ones, and see if it's worth spreading like wildfire across the board to everyone else.
Pretty simple in its execution: Load the audio up to a site like Otter or SoundTrap (see below for more on that last site) and it can generate a transcript that you can turn into an article asset at worst and at best use to actually edit the audio itself in those apps. Obviously it's FAR from perfect so you'll have to go in and do some minor/major copyediting but lots of shows aren't pushing their episodes out as article assets so that might be a great way to get into that for sure.
SoundTrap
One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.
Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.
SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.
Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.
So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on getting the next season of the true crime show planned out and edited and promoted and pushed on out the door, but holler if there's anything I can ever do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!" ― Dolly Parton