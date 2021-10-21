Pod Posse - A Quick Recommendation (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Me? I have spent a decent chunk of the week covering Voice Brief duties and as such haven't had much new to report other than that coffee can only get ya so far when you're not used to kicking off the day at 3:45 a.m. for a few days running...
So in lieu of a full report from the world of audio I will simply recommend the site Podcast Review. Their email newsletter is always loaded with great recommendations and extra curricular reading.
The most recent show that flipped my lid that came from a recommendation was Blind Landing, a thoroughly reported examination at what went down at (and following) the women’s gymnastics vault event at the Sydney 2000 Olympics where the equipment was set two inches too low for multiple athletes before it was addressed.
The physical danger is obvious, and that gets touched on for sure, but the mental, and in some ways spiritual effect that it had on some of the gymnasts is fascinating in a way that you don't get to chew on all that often. It's five episodes (plus two follow-ups) with only one of them breaking the half-hour mark so while it's conceptually dense it's also highly digestible.
My hat's off to by Ari Saperstein and his team who put it all together.
So, that's it for this week, but I'm sure I'll be back to full speed next week.
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"To make Michael Myers frightening, I had him walk like a man, not a monster." - John Carpenter