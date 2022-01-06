Pod Posse - 2022 Resolutions!

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Happy 2022 everyone!
Hope your December 31 festivities were enjoyable if you partook. I think I was up reading and didn't even notice the 2022 had been ushered in until 12:30am. I spent the first couple days of this week knocked out with a creeping sinus crud that tests have told me is thankfully NOT covid but that put me behind the eight ball so far as digging out from under all the holiday messages and missives, questions and queries, so apologies if you were one of the handful of people who I took a bit longer to get back to you about any and all issues you were having.
Worth tossing out there that my cell number is below as well as in the signature of my emails and from 9am-5pm Mon-Fri this guy (me) will be happy to take calls if I haven't gotten to your email in as timely a manner as you would like, especially if they're prefaced by a text, since it's unlikely I have your work and/or personal number in my cell. That said, I am normally good at email and get back to folks as lickety-split as I can.
SO! As it is the new year top of mind we think of resolutions and there are a few big ones worth hitting, but first, here's a fun list worth clicking:
...and now, on with the resolutions!
Stick to your schedule
Maybe goes without saying and I know I am as bad about this as anyone so I'm putting myself in the crosshairs here. Part of the problem is planning for me, and I know we've all got a lot of plates spinning but it's important to hit those bi/weekly targets.
Maybe this is me just speaking to myself as a form of self-flagellation, but thinking weeks and months out, lining up interviews, factoring in backup topics/guests, and allowing time for edits and promotion is crucial to keeping things running as they should.
The last bit of that quick little list leads me to...
Promote promote promote
Push these out on your own social media and encourage guests to do the same if you've got guests. Connect with whoever does the social media and/or newsletters for your publication if you haven't already and make sure your episodes are being pushed out there on a regular basis.
I am a big proponent of Headliner as a means of making your audio pop visually for social media so for sure lean into that to spiff up the presentation.
Personally I hit the end of an edit and push a thing out onto Omny and feel like I'm done, spent, cooked, and fried crispy. I'm not done though, and even after two years I still find myself needing to reframe the homestretch as asset creation and social promotion instead of hitting 'publish' in Omny.
Make it personal
Maybe the easiest to do is just spend some time this year getting comfortable with your show and your audience and maybe even yourself if that's not too touchy feely? Podcasting is a pretty personal medium for your subscribers and there's a natural connection that gets established over time so make sure you're conscious of that "third chair," as I've heard it called, which is the listener.
That's a visual I think I'm going to personally try and apply to the shows I work on: Imagining an extra person in the room who is silent but is the target of everything I'm trying to communicate or translate or highlight or just entertain for the time I spend with them.
Those are the three things that have been bouncing around in my head and were worth passing along this morning, so I'll leave it at that and we'll all go about our Thursdays having filed it away to sub/semi-consciously digest over the week until we meet again next Thursday morning.
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"Resolve, and thou art free." ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Flower-de-Luce, and the Masque of Pandora