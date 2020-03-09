Please meet reporter Chris Hubbuch from the State Journal

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
Welcome to the latest edition of 12 Questions on Monday, a members-only feature that offers a brief introduction to one of the 45 journalists who work in our newsroom. We hope that 12 Qs helps readers get to know our staff and their work.
Today, we're visiting with Chris Hubbuch, who covers the environment and energy. As always, thanks for being a State Journal member. Your support provides fuel for journalists like Chris and his colleagues. For now, please meet Chris Hubbuch:
How did you get started in journalism?
I majored in creative writing and spent about 10 years working in restaurant kitchens and an independent bookstore in the Twin Cities before I decided journalism might provide a more stable income and lifestyle. Howard Sinker, now digital sports editor at the Star Tribune, let me audit his intro to newswriting class at Macalester College. I remember going to the Mall of America to interview people about some random topic. It was terrifying, but I stuck it out. I enrolled in a master’s program at the University of Illinois, where I got some more hands-on experience and a grasp of the fundamentals.
What was your first job in journalism?
I was hired to cover local government for the Winona Daily News. I lasted about 9 months in that job before being promoted to city editor, which was a good experience but one I wasn’t really prepared for.
How long have you worked at the State Journal?
I started here in August 2018, right before the flood.
What challenges have you encountered on the job?
I cover energy and the environment, topics that are way outside my educational background, so I face the constant challenge of learning new things. The biggest challenge, though, is finding ways to make complicated topics easily understandable and interesting for a general audience.
What are some of the biggest misperceptions readers or sources have about what you do?
It seems like some readers think we’re omniscient. If we haven’t written about something they assume we’re deliberately ignoring it or trying to cover something up. In reality, I’m probably aware of less than 1% of what’s happening at any given time and don’t even have time to cover that much. People also don’t understand the effort that goes into verifying information. They may have heard a rumor or read it on social media, but we have to confirm it, which isn’t always so simple.
If you weren’t doing this, what else would you be doing?
Riding my bike.
How do you handle complaints about stories?
I try to respond to all reasonable comments. Some people just want to vent, but often readers point out valid angles or perspectives I may have missed (and occasionally factual errors). Some want to go deeper than a regular newspaper article allows, which I really enjoy. Their questions also help me see how I could have done a better job explaining something.
What’s the best part of your job?
Learning something new every single day.
What’s the worst part?
Having to talk to strangers.
What is your hometown?
Chattanooga, Tenn.
What advice would you give an aspiring journalist?
Don’t study journalism. You can learn that on the job. Critical thinking and good communication skills are far more useful. Find a subject that interests you and dive in.
What type of pizza do you most enjoy on Election Night?
Pepperoni. But anything without pineapple is acceptable.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.