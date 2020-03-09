Please meet reporter Chris Hubbuch from the State Journal

I was hired to cover local government for the Winona Daily News. I lasted about 9 months in that job before being promoted to city editor, which was a good experience but one I wasn’t really prepared for.

How long have you worked at the State Journal?

I started here in August 2018, right before the flood.

What challenges have you encountered on the job?

I cover energy and the environment, topics that are way outside my educational background, so I face the constant challenge of learning new things. The biggest challenge, though, is finding ways to make complicated topics easily understandable and interesting for a general audience.

What are some of the biggest misperceptions readers or sources have about what you do?