Please meet Emily Hamer, a key player on our team

Pizer wanted the pardon so he could continue serving the community by becoming a law enforcement officer, and have the stain of being considered a felon lifted from his record. He was one of the first Evers pardoned in October.

My favorite story that I’ve written so far in my career was for Wisconsin Watch. I wrote a story about former Badgers football players who were experiencing post-concussion symptoms. At only 25, former player Walker Williams was already experiencing memory problems, personality changes, anxiety and depression that he never had before football. His story was really powerful and heartbreaking to listen to. “I’m gonna have CTE. I just know it,” Williams said. “I really don’t like to think about it.”

If you weren’t doing this, what else would you be doing?

I love taking photos, and have experience as a photojournalist as well as an investigative reporter from when I worked at Wisconsin Watch. Their digital and multimedia director, Coburn Dukehart, who used to be a photo editor for National Geographic, sort of took me under her wing and taught me an incredible amount about how to best capture moments to enhance the storytelling of an article.