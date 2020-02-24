Please meet Emily Hamer, a key player on our team

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
Welcome to the latest edition of 12 Questions on Monday, a members-only feature that on a rotating basis offers a brief introduction to one of the 45 journalists who work in our newsroom. We hope that 12 Qs helps readers better understand our staff, their stories and some of their own personal history.
Today we're visiting with Emily Hamer, who joined our team just under a year ago. Emily is a general assignment reporter who helps with coverage of city government and criminal justice issues.
As you'll read below, Emily's role here is varied and diverse, ranging from hard news and really difficult stories to occasional lighter fare that warms hearts. She's a Wisconsin native and a strong journalist with excellent training obtained right here in Madison.
As always, thanks for being a State Journal member. Your support provides fuel for journalists like Emily and her colleagues. For now, please meet Emily Hamer:
How did you get started in journalism?
I started reporting for my college newspaper, The Badger Herald, when I was a freshman at UW-Madison.
What was your first job in journalism?
From May 2018 to April 2019, I interned at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, or Wisconsin Watch. My first job in journalism was here, at the Wisconsin State Journal. I started in May 2019.
What are some of the biggest misconceptions readers or sources have about what you do?
I hear a lot of readers complain that we never write positive stories and that we only care about reporting the negative news because that’s what drives clicks. I’ve written lots of fun, positive and sometimes even heartwarming stories about the Madison community. People just don’t read them as much.
What are some of your favorite stories over the last year? Over your career?
My favorite story from last year was about Iraq War veteran Eric Pizer and how he was going to receive a pardon from Gov. Tony Evers, after years of asking for a pardon under former Gov. Scott Walker. After a night of drinking when he was 23 – just two days after he got back from a war zone – Pizer was trying to defend a friend from a jealous husband, and threw a single punch that broke the husband’s nose. Pizer got a felony.
Pizer wanted the pardon so he could continue serving the community by becoming a law enforcement officer, and have the stain of being considered a felon lifted from his record. He was one of the first Evers pardoned in October.
My favorite story that I’ve written so far in my career was for Wisconsin Watch. I wrote a story about former Badgers football players who were experiencing post-concussion symptoms. At only 25, former player Walker Williams was already experiencing memory problems, personality changes, anxiety and depression that he never had before football. His story was really powerful and heartbreaking to listen to. “I’m gonna have CTE. I just know it,” Williams said. “I really don’t like to think about it.”
If you weren’t doing this, what else would you be doing?
I love taking photos, and have experience as a photojournalist as well as an investigative reporter from when I worked at Wisconsin Watch. Their digital and multimedia director, Coburn Dukehart, who used to be a photo editor for National Geographic, sort of took me under her wing and taught me an incredible amount about how to best capture moments to enhance the storytelling of an article.
Right now, I think if I weren’t a print reporter I would pursue being a photojournalist.
We’re not perfect. Tell me about a time you had to correct a story.
When Madison’s Zoning Board of Appeals was deciding whether Edgewood High School should be able to host games on its athletic field, I said the lawyer who was representing Edgewood was actually representing the city of Madison. I accidentally wrote the complete opposite of what I meant when I was finishing the story around 2 a.m. after a five-hour meeting that went into the morning hours. Fortunately, we got it corrected around 8 a.m.
What’s the best part of your job?
I love getting to talk with people about issues they’re passionate about or experiences that have left a big impact on them. I get to meet lots of different people from many walks of life and have the luxury of skipping the small talk with all of them.
What’s the worst part?
When I get stuck writing a story, and it takes much longer than I expect. That’s really frustrating, especially when it’s a story that should be straightforward and easy to write.
What is your hometown?
Muskego, Wisconsin.
What type of stories do you most enjoy working on?
I most enjoy working on stories where I get to talk to someone who has a really powerful and compelling story to tell. My favorite type of writing is creating scenes or anecdotes that put the reader in the shoes of another person. I got to do that with the story about Eric Pizer, and with a few others I’ve written so far, including one about a man who got pressured into pleading guilty to a felony, a recovering homeless woman and a parking enforcement officer recovering from breast cancer.
What advice would you give an aspiring journalist?
Don’t let one bad interview, day, complaint or correction cause you to doubt yourself and your capability. A judge I interviewed once told me that I should start over because I didn’t know what I was talking about and my story was going to turn out horrible when I had been working on the story for more than a month already. My article turned out great, and was published in the Star Tribune, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal.
What type of pizza do you most enjoy on Election Night?
I’ve only had one election night so far, and even though it was very weird – and even controversial – my favorite pizza that night was the barbecue, ham, green pepper and pineapple pizza.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.