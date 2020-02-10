Please meet Ed Treleven, our veteran courts reporter

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
Thanks, as always, for following along with our work. We're proud of the stories, photographs, graphics and other content produced by the 45 journalists in our newsroom. And we very much appreciate your support, which fuels our efforts.
Today, we'd like to roll out a new Member Newsletter feature we're calling "12 Qs On Monday." We hope this short Q&A session with some of our staff members will be helpful for you in getting to know our journalists and the roles they fill on our staff.
We're kicking off 12 Qs today with veteran reporter Ed Treleven, who covers the courts beat for us, focusing mostly on local, state and federal court cases in Dane County. As an experienced journalist, Ed also occasionally fills in as an editor on the City Desk at night, helping to direct local news coverage.
If you have ideas or questions about our court coverage, feel free to reach out to Ed at etreleven@madison.com. And thanks again for being a State Journal member.
Q: How did you get started in journalism?
A: As a youngster, I wrote for the Riverside Times, the school newspaper of Marquette Middle School here in Madison (now called O’Keeffe). But more seriously, I studied journalism at UW-Madison and wrote for The Daily Cardinal.
Q: What was your first job in journalism?
A: Aside from a semester-long paid internship at the Eau Claire Leader Telegram, I was sort of a tethered freelancer for a group of suburban weeklies here in Dane County.
Q: How long have you worked at the State Journal?
A: I’ve been here 30 years.
Q: What challenges have you encountered on the job?
A: The big one is getting to know how the legal system works, both in the criminal and civil realms, and that’s still ongoing.
Q: What are some of your favorite stories over the last year? Over your career?
A: “Favorite” is sometimes not a great word for stories on the courts beat, but covering the Quintez Cephus trial last year was pretty interesting. The most interesting time was years ago when a guy confessed to me that he had committed a homicide intentionally instead of accidentally, as he had told the police. Also, I once covered oral arguments in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. I flew to Washington and back in a day, and wrote my story along the way. It was tiring but pretty fun.
Q: What was one of the hardest stories you ever had to do?
A: Not long after I started on the courts beat, I covered a high-profile, three-week homicide trial. For that case, they even had testimony on Saturdays. It was a grinding schedule.
Q: Can you describe your role here in a couple sentences?
A: I keep an eye on a large number of criminal and civil cases in the state and federal courts, try to decide which cases and developments in those cases people might want to know about, then write them in a way people will hopefully understand.
Q: What’s the best part of your job?
A: Chatting with judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and bailiffs, who as people are often not the way they can sometimes come across in court or in the news.
Q: What’s the worst part?
A: Waiting for juries to finish deliberations, because you never know how long it will take. In some cases I’ve covered, it’s taken days.
Q: Hometown?
A: Madison
Q: Where did you attend college?
A: UW-Madison
Q: What type of pizza do you most enjoy on Election Night?
A: Pepperoni, until the heartburn sets in.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.