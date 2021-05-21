 Skip to main content
PLAYOFF PRIMER
Fiserv Forum - 2020

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (40-32)

First-round schedule

Game 1: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee; TV: ESPN

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Fiserv Forum; TV: TNT

Game 3: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami; TV: TNT

Game 4: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at AmericanAirlines Arena; TV: TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 1, at Fiserv Forum

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 3, at AmericanAirlines Arena

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, June 5, at Fiserv Forum

Note: With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Bucks have increased capacity at Fiserv Forum to 50 percent, or about 9,000 fans, for the playoffs. Fans are still required to wear a face covering unless actively eating or drinking, and tickets are being sold in socially distanced pods.

