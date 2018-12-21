After the Packers’ slim playoff hopes evaporated with their loss last Sunday at Chicago, the party line was that they needed to play the final two games for pride, and not quit on a disappointing season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers even vowed to play against the Jets, even with nothing meaningful to play for – unlike last season, when he briefly returned from a broken collarbone before the team was eliminated from postseason contention and Rodgers was shut down for the final two games.
During those two losses to Minnesota and Detroit, the Packers were outscored 51-11, and there were times on film where it was clear some players’ hearts weren’t in it. That’s what interim head coach Joe Philbin is trying to avoid this time around.
“I think Joe’s quote was, ‘Everyone signed up for the 2018 season. You don’t just get to quit when you feel like quitting,’” veteran center Corey Linsley said. “I think last year, I think it shocked us a little bit and I don’t think we were as prepared as we should have been (for the last two games). It was a good teaching moment, and it is what it is, but this year, we know we’ve got to be ready to play. You can go out there and be embarrassed. You can go out there and look like a fool. And nobody wants to do that. Everybody has pride.”
Left tackle David Bakhtiari said Philbin had made it the team’s goal to go 4-0 over its final four games, and while the loss to the Bears scuttled that goal, that can’t affect the players’ approach.
“We plan on winning every game,” Bakhtiari said. “Philbin wanted to be 4-0. We weren’t able to do that. Let’s make sure we’re 3-1.”